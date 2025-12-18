4 Panthers with no room for error as the playoff race reaches breaking point

This is where things get serious for the Carolina Panthers. Three games left, and two wins will book their place in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Sounds simple, in theory. However, with two clashes with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a home finale against the Seattle Seahawks in their immediate future, it represents a challenge of epic proportions.

Head coach Dave Canales' squad got another reality check against the New Orleans Saints, but everything remains in front of them. They are tied with the Buccaneers, but don't have the tie-breaker right now. Nothing has really changed despite the defeat, so they cannot afford to have any more slip-ups the rest of the way.

With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who cannot put a foot wrong as their quest for the playoffs intensifies.

Carolina Panthers with no room for error as the playoff race reaches breaking point

Tre'von Moehrig - S

The Carolina Panthers need their tone-setting safety to be firing on all cylinders over the final three games. When the defense is at its best, Tre'von Moehrig is at the heart of everything good. General manager Dan Morgan spent big money to secure his services in free agency for moments like this.

Moehrig spent his entire career before this on the struggling Las Vegas Raiders. Being involved in the playoff hunt at long last could be enough to provide an extra spark to help Carolina get into the knockout rounds.

Bryce Young - QB

The Panthers will only go as far as quarterback Bryce Young takes them. He was way down their list of issues against the Saints, but just when it looked like the tide was turning for the signal-caller, this setback was the last thing he needed.

Young's good days are phenomenal. His bad days are atrocious. If he can remain on an even keel and find a happy medium with more consistency attached, the Panthers should be in pretty good shape.

Tetairoa McMillan - WR

This is a lot to ask of a rookie, but the Panthers' lack of consistent options in the passing game dictates the need for wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to finish the campaign on a high note.

McMillan has been a revelation this season. There is still some hard work ahead to polish his exceptional skill set, but the trajectory is firmly pointing up. Jalen Coker is increasing his influence over recent games, but the former Arizona standout makes everything tick. That must continue in the coming weeks.

Jaycee Horn - CB

Considering the Panthers will be up against longtime nemesis Mike Evans and Jaxon Smith-Njigba before their fate is decided, the need for Jaycee Horn to show out cannot be overstated. The Pro Bowl cornerback is enjoying another fantastic campaign, and even though he gave up some critical plays late in New Orleans, confidence remains extremely high that the South Carolina product can deliver.

Horn knows the Panthers' fate lies in their hands. He'll be integral to this upstart division challenger seizing the moment in uncharted territory.