4 players Panthers can't give up on even with their jobs at risk

The Carolina Panthers came into the offseason with more momentum than at any stage under David Tepper's ownership. They won the NFC South and almost pulled off a massive wild-card playoff upset over the Los Angeles Rams. The trajectory is pointing up, but general manager Dan Morgan wasn't satisfied.

Morgan knew the next step would be testing. The front-office leader thought the Panthers were ready to win right now, which was reflected in his aggressive offseason moves. This also raises competition for places across the board, and nobody wants to get left behind.

On this topic, here are four players the Panthers cannot give up on despite their shakier statuses after an impressive offseason on the recruitment front.

Players the Carolina Panthers can't give up on, even with their jobs at risk

Cam Jackson - DL

The Panthers released defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson this offseason. Most thought they would be moving forward with Bobby Brown III and Can Jackson as their potential options at the nose tackle spot. That all changed when Morgan traded up in the second round for Lee Hunter at No. 49 overall.

Hunter is an immovable object against the run. While he lacks pass-rushing prowess, his ability to absorb double teams and free up space for others should be advantageous. That will no doubt push Jackson lower down the depth chart, but the Florida product's rookie flashes indicate there is plenty of untapped potential left.

Jimmy Horn Jr. - WR

While Jimmy Horn Jr. showed elusiveness with the football in his hands, he had some glaring concentration issues as a rookie. His error in the playoffs, with everything on the line, was a microcosm of how things unfolded, and the Panthers were not going to wait around.

Carolina signed John Metchie III in free agency. They spent a third-round pick on Chris Brazzell II. That's not going to make things any easier for Horn, but all hope is not lost just yet.

Bam Martin-Scott - LB

The Panthers pulled off a coup in free agency with the signing of Devin Lloyd. However, they waited until the seventh round to draft a linebacker, which was somewhat surprising.

Morgan didn't have to chase anything. Jackson Kuwatch is coming off a breakout campaign with some useful athleticism, but he is a work in progress until further notice. What this means for Bam Martin-Scott's future remains to be seen, but his experience with the setup last season should serve him well.

Xavier Legette - WR

Xavier Legette remains a polarizing figure among the fan base. Some experts believe he is already a lost cause, but that is not an opinion shared by head coach Dave Canales. He believes the wide receiver still has what it takes, but Year 3 is when he needs to show it.

As previously mentioned, the Panthers have strengthened their wideout options this offseason. That increases the pressure on Legette, who has the physical gifts but hasn't put it all together so far. Carolina remains hopeful, so repaying this faith over the summer is critical.