4 supreme standouts from Carolina Panthers 2026 training camp Day 7

The Carolina Panthers are officially in a game week. Their Pro Football Hall of Fame clash with the Arizona Cardinals officially kicks off the preseason, and even though the established figures won't play, it'll be a great chance for those further down the pecking order to catch the eye.

Head coach Dave Canales has already confirmed that quarterback Kenny Pickett will start. Anyone not in a position battle or fighting for their roster spot will also get the night off. Their work still centers on getting better at training camp, though getting some live-fire action into them at some stage before Week 1 against the Chicago Bears is something the coaching staff should consider.

That's for the very near future. For now, here are four standouts from the seventh day of practice at Carolina's training camp in Charlotte.

Supreme standouts from Carolina Panthers 2026 training camp Day 7

Jimmy Horn Jr. - WR

The Panthers have a competition brewing behind their top wide receivers. Chris Brazzell II's season-ending knee injury opened things up even more, and several candidates will no doubt fancy their chances of making the team or gaining more prominent roles.

Jimmy Horn Jr. is among them. The 2025 sixth-round pick displayed his crisp route running and quick changes of direction throughout the seventh day of practice, and the hands look more assured this time around. It's a small step in the right direction, but the preseason will tell us much more about the Colorado product.

Jimmy Horn’s Speed Is Overwhelming pic.twitter.com/IEmMP7msur — Unnecessary Bluntness Owner/Coach/QB (@DuncOnDemand) August 3, 2026

Cam Jackson - DL

Despite Bobby Brown III coming off the non-football injury list, defensive lineman Cam Jackson is still doing enough to be considered for a key rotational role in Year 2 of his professional career.

The imposing interior force showcased his brute force to full effect. Jackson's drive off the snap caught the eye throughout, with his rep against rookie center Sam Hecht showcasing the explosiveness he brings to the table. If all goes well for the lineman during his preseason involvement, a bigger role will be in his immediate future.

Mike Jackson Sr. - CB

There is a lot at stake for Mike Jackson Sr. this season. He put together a breakout campaign in 2025, but it didn't come with a new deal. The experienced cornerback is in a contract year, which always brings about a different sense of urgency.

It's early days, but Jackson is already showing signs that last season's success will not be a flash in the pan. He was sticky in coverage throughout Day 7 of camp, and the aggression being displayed by the defensive back is already in midseason form.

Mike Jackson nice coverage of Legette on a deep ball - blanketed. pic.twitter.com/ILXs7Fb1xj — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) August 3, 2026

Monroe Freeling - OT

The Panthers are currently giving rookie first-round pick Monroe Freeling a crash course in what it takes to be a successful right tackle in the pros. Taylor Moton is out for the foreseeable future with blood clots, and even though it's a disappointing development, Carolina has faith in the No. 19 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Freeling vs Phillips pic.twitter.com/xrGcKmNjdm — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) August 3, 2026

Freeling is getting a rude awakening from edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. The big-money offseason signing is lining up against the Georgia product frequently, which could be by design. More importantly, the first-year pro is holding his own, which will be a massive confidence boost versus one of the league's most relentless pass-rushers.