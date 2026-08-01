4 supreme standouts from Carolina Panthers 2026 training camp Day 6 (Fan Fest)

With the Carolina Panthers not having fans at training camp for the second straight year as work continues on their new practice facility, this year's Fan Fest was the only time those who follow the team so passionately could see things for themselves before the preseason.

And boy, did they show out.

More than 47,000 fans descended on Bank of America Stadium for the occasion, which had a vibrant feel. Nice weather and coming off an NFC South title success will do that, and head coach Dave Canales was blown away by the attendance on Friday evening.

That said, this was still a chance for the players to get some good work in with Carolina's preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals on the horizon. With this in mind, here are four standouts from Fan Fest.

Supreme standouts from Carolina Panthers 2026 training camp Day 6 (Fan Fest)

Cam Gill - OLB

After the Panthers lost second-year edge rusher Nic Scourton to a torn ACL on the first day of camp, general manager Dan Morgan's first call was obvious. Cam Gill is back with the team after a prolific stint in the UFL, and he's eager to make up for some lost time.

Gill has clearly benefited greatly from the double-digit sack campaign that earned him UFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. He was explosive at Fan Fest, generating pressure consistently and making things happen off the edge. If this continues, he's got a good shot to make the squad.

Kenny Pickett - QB

It's been a rough start to training camp for Kenny Pickett, according to reports. However, the veteran backup quarterback used Fan Fest to show fans what he could potentially bring if Bryce Young is forced to miss time.

Pickett looked poised, especially in the two-minute drill to end proceedings. The signal-caller's exceptional throw to wide receiver Brycen Tremayne was his best of camp by a considerable margin. He also had no trouble throwing on the move, which was a positive step in the right direction for the 2022 first-round pick.

Pickett to Tremayne down the seam pic.twitter.com/7aRNrwOZZM — Unnecessary Bluntness Owner/Coach/QB (@DuncOnDemand) August 1, 2026

Princely Umanmielen - OLB

The Panthers need someone to step up after Scourton's injury. Veteran edge Patrick Jones II promises to play a key role, but don't be surprised if Princely Umanmielen also makes a much bigger impact in Year 2 of his professional career.

Umanmielen showcased his impressive first step and explosiveness off the snap, giving starting left tackle Rasheed Walker some trouble throughout the session. The 2025 third-round pick is looking for more, and even though Scourton's loss will be sorely felt, this opportunity could be the making of the Ole Miss product.

Ryan Fitzgerald - PK

It's refreshing that the Panthers don't have any concerns about their kicking position heading into the season. I don't need to tell you it's been a long time since fans have said that, but Ryan Fitzgerald has provided a sense of calm and stability that was sorely lacking previously.

#Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald good from 53 yards out. That’s 2-for-2 on 50-plus-yard FGs tonight. — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) August 1, 2026

There is no competition for Fitzgerald this offseason. The spot is his, and the Panthers are comfortable with him as their lead man. Based on his flawless showing at Fan Fest, which included two successful attempts from beyond 50 yards, another big campaign could be imminent from the undrafted free agent out of Florida State.