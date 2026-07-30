4 supreme standouts from Carolina Panthers 2026 training camp Day 5

After head coach Dave Canales laid down the gauntlet to his players after he wasn't satisfied with the physicality on Day 4, the Carolina Panthers' second padded practice of training camp had another somber feel.

Rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II became the latest to be carted off, which is becoming a daily occurrence. The Panthers will now be without the third-round pick for around eight weeks, which is another blow to a squad whose depth is already being severely tested.

In terms of on-field play, Carolina's offense once again had the better of proceedings. And some shone more than others.

With this in mind, here are four standouts from Day 5 of Panthers training camp, which was the second in pads.

Supreme standouts from Carolina Panthers 2026 training camp Day 5

Tetairoa McMillan - WR

This was Tetairoa McMillan's day. The reigning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year is looking to take the next step into elite territory this season. And the gifted wide receiver already looks in midseason form if his early camp exploits are any indication.

McMillan caught several impressive touchdown passes from Bryce Young. This blossoming relationship will be integral to any success that comes Carolina's way this season, and it looks as if this dynamic duo has picked up where it left off during the previous campaign.

Jonathon Brooks - RB

Jonathon Brooks has passed some important tests in recent days. The running back is getting more confident, and coming through two padded practices unscathed represents the biggest confidence boost imaginable. There was a slight scare when he slipped when going up against seventh-round linebacker Jackson Kuwatch, but everything worked out alright.

Brooks is making a real difference, too. He looks explosive, and his on-field vision is as advertised. The 2024 second-round pick is making people miss, with his ability as a pass-catcher out of the backfield something the Panthers will look to utilize when the real action begins.

Lee Hunter - DL

For all the defense's struggles, reports from Day 5 of training camp outlined they were much more effective against the run than the pass. This has been a thorn in Carolina's side for years, but even without interior lineman Tershawn Wharton, the tide may be turning.

It's been hard to overlook second-round rookie Lee Hunter. He is a massive human being, with the power and explosiveness to match. The Texas Tech product isn't overawed, and he is more than holding his own. And there is a good chance that can propel him into a starting role.

Bryce Young - QB

Bryce Young has found his groove. It's been three days of exceptional performance levels from the quarterback, and he was dotting everyone up once again during Wednesday's session.

As previously mentioned, Young's connection with Tetairoa McMillan is flourishing. He's bringing more out of Xavier Legette, and others also benefited greatly from his outstanding distribution.

Young was even leading the trash talk in the defense's direction. There is a long way to go, but the vibes around the signal-caller are incredibly high right now.