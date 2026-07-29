Bryce Young is making his Panthers skeptics eat their words at training camp

Bryce Young remains a polarizing figure to many. It's a big season ahead for the Carolina Panthers quarterback, and after a bedding-in period, the franchise player is beginning to turn the screw at training camp.

Young has increased the tempo exponentially in recent days. After a couple of decent practices for the defense to begin camp, it's been nothing but pure dominance from the offensive side. And unsurprisingly, the signal-caller has led the way.

On Day 5, the second in pads, Young took things up a notch. And there was nothing much the defense could do about it.

Bryce Young is turning up the heat with Carolina Panthers training camp dominance

His accuracy, ability to push the ball downfield, and overall command were among his standout traits according to those in attendance. Young looked poised, had conviction, and left a lasting impression.

The Alabama product's connection with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan seems to be growing. This duo was prolific last season, and they are looking to build on this positivity. Another full offseason to hone their craft together should help, and if this momentum continues into the regular season, this has the scope to be a dynamic tandem.

I mean, it’s nonstop. I know it’s practice, but damn, they are on fire today. https://t.co/ex5kXuvPQY — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) July 29, 2026

It's another positive day stacked for Young. The hard work is just getting started, but all signs are pointing up for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young has a lot at stake this season. He is looking to prove once and for all that he can take the Panthers where they want to go. He is also looking for a lucrative new contract that could place him in the $40-50 million-per-year range when it's all said and done.

The Panthers picked up his fifth-year option. But if Young wants more, he has to prove worthy with another strong campaign.

The chances of that are increasing. Young looks ready to take the next leap. He's growing as a leader and a tone-setter. He is clearly more comfortable, and everyone is willingly following his lead.

That matters.

While his skeptics will point to this only being camp and Carolina's defense missing some key personnel, Young still has to deliver. Over the last few days, he's really started to find his stride, and the entire offense is humming as a result.

General manager Dan Morgan is making Young earn everything that would come with a long-term commitment. The quarterback is focused on football and nothing else. He knows that making improvements and raising consistency are vital. And if he can achieve these objectives, the financial side of things will take care of itself.

There is a long way to go. But for Young, it's definitely so far, so good this summer.