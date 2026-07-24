Nic Scourton heartbreak gives Panthers castoff an unexpected way back

The Carolina Panthers are still reeling from the loss of edge rusher Nic Scourton. General manager Dan Morgan doesn't have that luxury.

Another move was needed, and quickly. Morgan leaves nothing to chance, and he's reportedly got something else already lined up now that Scourton's torn ACL has been confirmed.

According to Greg Auman of FOX Sports, the Panthers are bringing back Cam Gill, who is expected to sign with the franchise on Friday. He's been a part of the setup before and will be returning to Carolina on the back of a highly impressive UFL campaign.

Carolina Panthers enhance depth with Cam Gill after devastating Nic Scourton blow

With opportunities limited in the NFL, Gill decided to enter spring football, and it paid off handsomely. He gained double-digit sacks and won UFL Defensive Player of the Year, displaying the speed and explosiveness that were difficult for less talented offensive linemen to stop. Things will be tougher this summer and potentially into the campaign, but it's a better option than most.

Obviously, fans shouldn't be expecting miracles from Gill. He's a Super Bowl winner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but has never held down a roster spot anywhere for too long. The highs are high, so this is all about finding consistency.

The Panthers don't need him to be a starter — they have Jaelan Phillips, Patrick Jones II, and Princely Umanmielen for that. What they do need is enhanced depth, which is a role Gill can fill.

Of course, this shouldn't preclude the Panthers from bringing in another productive option. It provides them with a familiar face who knows the scheme and can slot in seamlessly to whatever role defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero wants. He's not going to have anything like the same impact as Scourton, but nor will anybody else still sitting on the free-agent market.

Gill has talent, and he'll be brimming with confidence after his UFL exploits. Confidence is a big thing, and even though this isn't the easiest situation to be walking into, that doesn't mean he isn't deserving of the opportunity.

It's far from ideal. Scourton was projected to break out this season with Phillips opposite him on the defensive edge. That will now have to wait, but unfortunately for Morgan, he doesn't have the time to wait around if he wants the Panthers to take the next step.

Disappointment for one means an opportunity for another. Gill would have liked it under better circumstances, but he'll be chomping at the bit to maximize the chance in front of him.

And there is a spot on the 53-man roster waiting if he impresses over the summer.