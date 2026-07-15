5 Panthers who can make themselves impossible to underpay in 2026

Head coach Dave Canales is focusing on getting his squad ready for the 2026 season. But for general manager Dan Morgan and his front-office staff, they are always thinking two steps ahead.

They will be looking at the bigger picture. The Carolina Panthers are in a good position now, but Morgan wants that to continue long into the future. That means constantly assessing the roster and figuring out which players are worthy of new deals when the time comes.

There are several players with this precise incentive heading into the new campaign. Performance levels will be a major factor, but age, cost, and position group strength will also factor heavily into the equation.

With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who could make themselves impossible to underpay this season.

Carolina Panthers players aiming to secure another payday during the 2026 season

Mike Jackson Sr. - CB

Let's get the most obvious one out of the way first.

Mike Jackson Sr. was nothing short of sensational for the Panthers last season. The veteran cornerback put together a genuine breakout campaign, forming an elite tandem with Jaycee Horn that provided a platform for Carolina to make some impressive improvements. If the same trend continues in 2026, he'll be after another big payday.

One could argue that Jackson has already outperformed his current deal. No new agreement has been reached as yet, but the Panthers could easily extend him during the campaign if his performances warrant another financial commitment.

Luke Fortner - C

The Panthers believe fifth-round rookie Sam Hecht could potentially be their long-term answer at center. Whether he can start immediately is debatable, but Luke Fortner represents a sound insurance policy in 2026.

Fortner might be seen as a stopgap, but that won't be in his mindset. The veteran will aim to cement the starting role and perform well enough to earn another new deal. That could go either way, but this regime prides itself on rewarding those who prove themselves.

Much will depend on Hecht's development, but Fortner's form with the New Orleans Saints last season provides a solid platform for him to flourish.

Patrick Jones II - OLB

With the addition of Jaelan Phillips giving Carolina's edge-rushing room a massive boost, the return to health of Patrick Jones II has gone completely under the radar in comparison. Even so, the veteran will be looking to make up for some lost time in a contract year.

Jones' impressive start to the 2025 campaign came to a halt with a back injury that required surgery. He's now healthy, with his run-stopping prowess and versatility representing intriguing traits that defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero can put to good use.

With Phillips, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen all under contract beyond 2026, Jones will have to fight hard for his piece of the pie. But don't count him out just yet.

Tommy Tremble - TE

Keeping faith with the tight end room was a calculated risk this offseason. Morgan and Canales believe there is more to come from the group, but it's a situation they will be monitoring extremely closely.

Tommy Tremble is under a bigger microscope than most. He's the veteran in the room who remains an exceptional blocking asset. While the Notre Dame product has flashed as a pass-catcher, it needs to become something more this time around.

Tremble is looking for a third contract in Carolina. But in all honesty, it's a fine-margin situation.

Bryce Young - QB

There is a lot on the line for quarterback Bryce Young this season. The Panthers rightfully picked up his fifth-year option, and most fans are now believers in the signal-caller after his encouraging growth. However, getting a megabucks deal to become the franchise player long-term is something else entirely.

Young is focused on what he can control. The Panthers have faith in him, but they want to see more to justify a deal in the $40-50 million per season range. If the Alabama product shows enough, there is a good chance Morgan will pay up.

Anything less, and the Panthers might decide to wait it out in Young's contract year. And if things fall completely flat, they could be in the quarterback market next offseason.