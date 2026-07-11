Panthers standout faces an unforgiving contract test after career year

Dan Morgan's first year as Carolina Panthers general manager wasn't all sunshine and rainbows like his second and third years have been suggested. However, he made some excellent finds that have quickly strengthened the roster over the past two years.

During the preseason, the Panthers made a rare player-for-player swap with the Seattle Seahawks, sending seventh-round linebacker Michael Barrett for cornerback Mike Jackson Sr. in an effort to stabilize the cornerback room. He quickly became a key contributor in 2024 before a remarkable 2025 put him on track for a potential payday.

But what can Jackson do to secure another financial commitment?

What Mike Jackson must do to earn a contract extension with the Carolina Panthers

Last season, Jackson led the league in pass breakups (19) and tallied four interceptions. His performances against the San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams were key moments in his breakout season in Carolina, forming an exceptional duo with Pro Bowl corner Jaycee Horn.

Acquiring Jackson two years ago was one of Morgan's best moves as general manager. Now, a contract collision could be looming.

Entering the final year of a two-year deal signed last offseason, Jackson's base salary is only $4.25 million and is only guaranteed $2 million. For someone who performed at a high level last season, this is a significant underpay.

We have to consider some aspects around a potential Jackson extension. His new agent, David Mulugheta, is known for making sure his player gets the best bang for their buck. And he is renowned for being a tough negotiator.

The Miami Hurricanes product has had at least 17 passes defended in each of the last two seasons for the Panthers, and Morgan has to look into other potential extensions before even considering this one, including quarterback Bryce Young.

Jackson is in a tough situation overall when it comes to getting a potential extension. The only way I see him getting a new deal is if he has a season similar to last year's.

And even then, it's no guarantee.

However, Morgan and head coach Dave Canales want a younger roster with a high ceiling. Jackson will be 30 next year, and handing down a big contract to a player who has seemingly benefited from the Panthers' system under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is a factor as well.

Again, putting up Pro Bowl numbers as we saw in 2025 seems to be the only way Jackson gets an extension during the regular season, specifically later in the campaign.

This will be a situation I will be monitoring closely throughout the summer and beyond as Jackson makes his case to stay in Carolina with a big contract in hand.