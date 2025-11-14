5 Panthers facing soaring pressure in high-stakes battle with Falcons

The Carolina Panthers cannot look back. They have to keep pushing forward, which means putting their dismal loss to the New Orleans Saints at the back of their minds heading into their crunch Week 11 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dave Canales laid down the law this week. The head coach knew standards had slipped and let his players know. He's seen a positive response, but all that matters is getting the job done at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons are also hanging precariously. They are on a four-game losing run, and they were shut out by the Panthers earlier this season. Raheem Morris will be eager to avenge this embarrassing defeat, which is something else Carolina must be ready for.

An enthralling clash awaits. Before then, here are five Panthers players facing soaring pressure in Atlanta.

Panthers players facing soaring pressure in high-stakes battle with Falcons

Xavier Legette - WR

The penny is not dropping for Xavier Legette. He continues to be a relative non-factor in Carolina's passing attack, gaining 181 receiving yards and two touchdowns from 38 targets — 20 of which he's brought in. He's not emerging as a No. 2 option. Instead, he's barely becoming a complementary piece, and that is a massive problem.

Considering that 92 of those yards came in one game, it's not hard to see how much Legette is struggling. If he cannot turn things around soon, the Panthers will be looking for another WR2 to go alongside first-round rookie Tetairoa McMillan.

Christian Rozeboom - LB

There will be no Trevin Wallace in Week 11. The progressive linebacker took his game to new heights after getting the green dot on defense. This places the onus back on Christian Rozeboom to man these responsibilities effectively.

Rozeboom plays much more freely without having to make defensive calls. But given the lack of depth at the defensive second-level, the Panthers have no other choice in this one.

Bryce Young - QB

The Saints placed a bet last weekend. They wagered that Bryce Young could not beat them without leaning on a strong rushing attack. They were right, and questions are once again being asked about how far the quarterback can take the Panthers moving forward.

Young was visibly frustrated after the loss, and McMillan has seen a notable change in his demeanor this week. He's done well against the Falcons throughout his rollercoaster career so far. Another big performance is needed to silence his increasing doubters.

Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu - OTs

We'll put Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton together, because their jobs this weekend are critical. Carolina's offensive tackle tandem needs to counter an improving Falcons pass rush, spearheaded by the first-round duo of Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

Other players are also leaving a mark. Leonard Floyd is gaining a new lease of life in Atlanta, and Zach Harrison is a stout 3-4 end who can be a game-wrecker if the right opportunity comes along. This is a challenge Ekwonu and Moton must be ready for, especially with Young going through some jitters under center.