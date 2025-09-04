Bold Bryce Young prediction for Week 1 has Panthers fans drooling

It's now or never for Bryce Young. Momentum is finally on the Carolina Panthers quarterback's side. Building on it to become a franchise-caliber presence under center is critical for his long-term outlook.

And if one NFL analyst's bold prediction comes true, it'll be the best possible start to a potential breakout campaign for Young in 2025.

The Panthers are firmly behind Young. There were doubts about the quarterback after his benching early last season, but the belief never wavered in the building. They felt stepping into the shadows to regain confidence was the right move. Head coach Dave Canales was right, even though he was heavily criticized at the time.

NFL analyst predicts big afternoon for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in Week 1

Young is well on his way to silencing doubters. Jason Katz from Pro Football Network projected a big opening weekend for the Alabama product against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the analyst expecting a plus-200-yard passing afternoon and two touchdowns at EverBank Stadium versus a vulnerable secondary.

"[Bryce] Young steps into Week 1 with a revamped offense, headlined by first-round WR Tetairoa McMillan. After a rookie season lost to offensive dysfunction, Young improved considerably as a sophomore. He could be poised for a third-year leap. Zero doubt about his job security and a supporting cast finally suited to maximizing his strengths, Young will be asked to throw more, run more, and take advantage of soft defenses much like the one he faces in Week 1. It’s very easy to see Young throw for 200-plus yards and two touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars." Jason Katz

If the Panthers can negate Jacksonville's pass-rushing tandem of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, that should give Young enough time in the pocket to do damage. Not having Adam Thielen or Jalen Coker to depend upon is a blow, but there should be enough firepower to keep the chains moving in the passing game.

All eyes will be on first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan on his full NFL debut. The Panthers need him to become a legitimate No. 1 receiver, and quickly, to ensure Young meets his goals. More is expected of Xavier Legette after a rollercoaster rookie campaign, and Hunter Renfrow should take Coker's place in the slot after rejoining the franchise.

With Jimmy Horn Jr. and David Moore also capable of emerging as rotational pieces, coupled with tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders' breakout potential, the pieces are in place for Young to excel. And if he can lay down an early marker against the Jaguars, that's everything fans are hoping for.

Young's time has arrived. He must deliver.

