Brandt Tilis admits Bryce Young mystery that could reshape Panthers' future

Bryce Young's contract extension is a lingering cloud hanging over the Carolina Panthers. And based on the recent comments from Brandt Tilis, that'll be the case throughout 2026.

Tilis discussed Young's situation during his media availability after Day 7 of training camp practice. The executive vice president of football operations acknowledged that the quarterback ascended last season, but the Panthers have no idea what his ceiling is yet.

Until they do, those in power will likely hold off on any new financial commitment.

"I would say he ascended last year, and there's still room for him to ascend. His ceiling currently is unknown, and I think that's exciting for us, and he's working hard to get himself there. Because it could be, I mean, it could be, it could be here; we don't know where it is. We'll see how the year plays out."

Carolina Panthers are making Bryce Young earn his new contract extension in 2026

As Tilis stated, this is exciting. Young made strides last season. He's fought hard to fight back in the face of some early career adversity to turn things around. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is not the finished article yet, but there are growing signs over the summer that more could be on the way.

Tilis, general manager Dan Morgan, and head coach Dave Canales will be watching every move closely. The money Young could potentially get on his new contract dictates as much. Depending on how things go, it could be anywhere from $40-50 million per season. That completely changes Carolina's cap landscape, so there needs to be complete conviction.

Young isn't focused on that. He's all about football now and helping the Panthers build on their NFC South championship triumph this time around.

He is carving up Carolina's defense in camp. Young's connection with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan continues to blossom. The Alabama product is also growing as a leader, setting the standards and making sure nobody slips from them.

If this trend continues into the regular season, everything else will take care of itself.

The Panthers are also right to be cautious. After all, business is business in the NFL.

Young improved last season, but his overall body of work over three seasons makes this a wait-and-see scenario. The Panthers gave themselves some breathing space by picking up his fifth-year option, which was the smart call. And even though waiting on something longer-term might cost them more, committing now and the player regressing would be even more catastrophic.

Not giving Young a new deal now isn't an indictment on his play. The Panthers believe he can grow as the team does. If he proves it this season, he can expect negotiations to begin on a new contract soon after the 2026 season concludes.

And in this scenario, there will be nobody more deserving.