Bryce Young is giving the Panthers something priceless as stakes rise

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has never been the loud guy. Ask him a question after practice, and you'll get measured, thoughtful answers.

Collected. Mature. Maybe a little too polished for someone who's been benched, rebuilt, and dragged a franchise into the playoffs. But teammates and coaches are seeing something much different in the signal-caller this offseason.

There is a tremendous amount at stake for Young in 2026. He's given himself a fighting chance of being Carolina's franchise player for the next decade, but taking the next step is crucial. And with the promise of a big-money contract extension on the table if the desired growth arrives, the former Alabama star has some added motivation to achieve his objectives.

Bryce Young's evolution faces ultimate test with the Carolina Panthers in 2026

Head coach Dave Canales sees it. One only has to look at the way Young let his voice be heard after a subpar opening to organized team activities to see his evolution as a leader. It might have been raining, but the Heisman Trophy winner isn't afraid to let anyone know when standards are slipping.

Canales has seen other signs, too. He's watched Young take over the offensive system in a way that goes beyond knowing the plays.

"Just total command of the system. Knowing what he's looking for, the timing of things. The more that he owns it, the more he is looking for specific things out of the tight ends, wide outs, and backs as the concepts come alive."

That's the step most young quarterbacks never fully make. Executing the system is one thing. Owning it enough to demand execution from everyone else is another.

Third-year wide receiver Jalen Coker has been in the huddle with Young long enough to know the quiet version and the fired-up version are the same person.

"I think he's a leader. He's been a leader. We rally behind him," Coker said. "He was just challenging us because he knows what he expects of us. And we have to answer that call. The rain was adversity. But sometimes it rains on Sunday, so you have to be able to push through that."

Veteran guard Robert Hunt agreed, saying Young's leadership qualities are "in him, for sure." And after a turbulent start to his NFL journey, they are finally coming out at the best possible time.

Nobody's handing out extensions after OTAs. Bigger challenges are no doubt coming for Young, but the framework of what a contract year needs to look like for the No. 1 pick in 2023 is becoming clearer.

And right now, he's building it the right way.