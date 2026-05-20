4 Panthers cuts that feel almost inevitable before the 2026 season

The Carolina Panthers have looked to raise competition this offseason. They made the playoffs in 2025, but this is far from the finished product. General manager Dan Morgan recognized this and reacted accordingly.

Carolina is primed for improvements. There are impact players everywhere you look, though it could still go either way. Urgency has been raised across the board, and the fight for key roles or roster spots has already begun.

Morgan and head coach Dave Canales will be watching closely, and they won't hesitate to take decisive action. With this in mind, here are four Panthers cuts that seem almost inevitable before the 2026 season.

Carolina Panthers cuts that feel almost inevitable before the 2026 season

Will Grier - QB

The Panthers raised a few eyebrows by bringing back quarterback Will Grier after a spell away from the organization. But the presence of undrafted free agent Haynes King puts his roster status for Week 1 in severe doubt.

King could be utilized as a Taysom Hill-type player, assisting the Panthers in short-yardage situations. With Kenny Pickett backing up Bryce Young, that could leave Grier out of luck without a monumental effort over camp.

Claudin Cherelus - LB

The Panthers strengthened their linebacking corps with the high-profile arrival of Devin Lloyd in free agency. They also spent a seventh-round pick on Jackson Kuwatch, who is unpolished but boasts some intriguing athletic attributes to potentially mold in the coming years.

Claudin Cherelus faces another uphill battle to stick around. His special-teams prowess gives him a legitimate shot, but he could just as easily fall victim to the numbers game.

Saahdiq Charles - OL

Competition for places increased exponentially along the offensive line. The Panthers drafted Monroe Freeling and Sam Hecht in the first and fifth rounds, respectively. They have high hopes attached, which will inevitably move some veterans a little further down the pecking order.

There is no margin for error, especially for players like Saahdiq Charles. His career has nosedived in recent years, but the Panthers saw enough to give him another deal this offseason. However, he must deliver to avoid an uncertain future.

Demani Richardson - S

The Panthers re-signed Demani Richardson to a reserve/futures deal this offseason. He was cut during the 2025 campaign but returned to the practice squad almost immediately. But given that he was tabbed as a breakout candidate, it was deeply disappointing.

Things won't be any easier for Richardson this time around. The Panthers re-signed Nick Scott. They have Tre'von Moehrig and Lathan Ransom. Carolina also traded up for Zakee Wheatley, who could be a steal with some extra polish.

Simply put, a massive effort is needed to turn the tide.