Panthers' forgotten masterstroke is finally commanding league-wide respect

The Carolina Panthers have made several shrewd signings throughout general manager Dan Morgan's three-year tenure. Though he's been relatively overlooked compared to others, safety Tre'von Moehrig is among the best.

And now, he is finally starting to get recognized around the league.

The Panthers needed a tone-setting enforcer on the back end of Ejiro Evero's defense. Moehrig was one of the best available free agents on the market, and Carolina gave him a decent contract to bring him into the fold. This was a tremendous piece of business, and he justified this faith with an outstanding first campaign with the club.

Tre'von Moehrig quickly repaid Carolina Panthers' faith, and the league is noticing

Moehrig's forcefulness, versatility, and aggression were a revelation. The TCU product communicated effectively, was utilized superbly by Evero, and solidified a position group that had been devoid of inspiration since Jeremy Chinn left town.

After Moehrig received an honorable mention on ESPN's annual safety rankings, an anonymous NFL defensive backs coach lauded his adaptability. He's a do-it-all playmaker in the best possible fit, and the future looks incredibly bright.

"One of the most versatile players in the league. He can play safety, dime or nickel. Really good rusher. He can blitz, take on blocks like an OLB and an LB and can also be productive in the deep part of the field."

This is some nice recognition for Moehrig, and it's richly deserved.

He may not have been a top 10 safety, but Moehrig certainly plays like one. He quickly became an integral part of Carolina's game plan, and that is unlikely to change. With the enhancements made to the linebacking corps and the edge rushing room with Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips, this could make the 2021 second-round pick even better.

There are concerns about the other safety position. Nick Scott re-signed and is the favorite to start. Lathan Ransom and fifth-round rookie Zakee Wheatley are talented but unproven. The cupboard is relatively bare aside from that, which is why the Panthers experimented with cornerback Chau Smith-Wade as the coverage safety over OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

This is a problem the Panthers need to resolve at training camp. But at least Evero has the comfort of Moehrig, an ultra-dependable presence capable of impacting proceedings at all three levels of the field.

It was a lot to pay. It was a bold gamble from Morgan. But based on Moehrig's first campaign in Carolina, the front-office leader was right on the money.

Let's hope this trend continues in 2026 and beyond.