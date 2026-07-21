Panthers’ improved depth could make this camp feel completely different

When head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan inherited a Carolina Panthers team coming off a two-win season, there was uncertainty.

Canales was coming off his lone season as offensive play-caller for the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Morgan sat in the background behind former general manager Scott Fitterer, with concern brewing that it may just be the 'same 'ole Panthers'.

In two and a half years in their respective roles, two of the most important figures in the organization have led the charge in continuous improvement.

The Panthers are coming off their first playoff berth in eight years and division title in a decade. This offseason, much of last year's depth is back, along with several key additions that raise the roster's ceiling. Its floor has also grown exponentially since 2024.

Carolina Panthers' improved depth should make for an exciting training camp

The depth of Carolina's roster is the best it has been in many years. As training camp kicks off this week, competition will be fierce.

A longer preseason allows more snaps for each player fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster in September. Looking at the depth chart, I feel confident in the talent at a lot of positions, especially the depth when you get into the second- and third-string talent.

Morgan has rewarded players who have provided immediate contributions or impact abilities with new deals. We saw that in 2024 when the Panthers extended running back Chuba Hubbard after an 1,100-rushing-yard season, and most recently with wide receiver Jalen Coker.

Several re-signings piqued interest this offseason, including cornerback Akayleb Evans, wide receiver David Moore, offensive lineman Brady Christensen, defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, edge rusher Trevis Gipson, and safety Isaiah Simmons. All of these players provide ample depth, but the deeper you go down the roster, the more competitive it will be.

The roster bubble battle at a handful of positions could be electric to watch, especially at wide receiver, slot cornerback, safety, offensive line, edge rusher, and running back. The talent pool is better than in recent years, which will make the cutdown process tougher this time around.

Guys like John Metiche III and Jimmy Horn Jr. will be battling to stay on the roster, as will fourth-year offensive lineman Chandler Zavala. Simmons hopes to be the fourth or fifth safety, while Feleipe Franks and James Mitchell are likely fighting it out for the final tight end spot. Gipson and special teams standout Thomas Incoom will compete for a chance at the 53-man roster.

Training camp feels different, tense, and more competitive than ever before because Morgan and Canales have raised the stakes through competition. And that makes everyone better.

The Panthers are still searching for stability in other areas, but they will have an exciting summer, an extra preseason game, and some incredible battles for roster spots.