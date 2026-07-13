Panthers' forgotten draft pick has officially reached the point of no return

When it comes to offensive line play in the NFL, having steady depth behind your starters is critical to continuity and consistency, helping the offense stay in rhythm week to week.

The Carolina Panthers have enjoyed being one of the handful of teams that can lean on their offensive linemen without fear of the operation crumbling. Since Dan Morgan was hired as general manager, the club has continued to add pieces, including this offseason with the selections of Monroe Freeling and Sam Hecht in the 2026 NFL Draft.

One offensive lineman in particular who has had quite the journey is 2023 fourth-round pick Chandler Zavala, once again waiting for an opportunity in a contract year.

Chandler Zavala is a curious case for the Carolina Panthers to solve

Zavala entered the NFL as the second pick of the Panthers' 2023 draft class, where they selected Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall selection to be their future franchise quarterback. However, he was thrown into the fire too early along the worst offensive line in the sport at the time.

For context, Zavala allowed six sacks, 20 hurries, and 33 pressures on only 374 snaps, earning a 7.1 pass blocking grade by Pro Football Focus as a rookie. It was beyond bad, but so was everything else for the Panthers' offense.

Zavala rebounded with serviceable play in 2024 under offensive line coach Joe Gilbert. He later regressed with inconsistent play in limited action.

I'm an advocate for allowing a player to develop fully in the NFL, even if it takes him longer than usual. Zavala was a fourth-round pick for a reason and spent time playing alongside Ikem Ekwonu at North Carolina State. At some point, does there need to be more competition? When does the idea of developing him end, given who he is as a player?

As of now, a combination of Saahdiq Charles, Ja'Trye Carter, and Joshua Gray is likely competing for a spot on the roster, and you could lump Zavala in there. He must have a good training camp this summer, showcase enough serviceable play to stick around for the final year of his rookie contract, and test the market elsewhere in March.

Zavala is a powerful player with terrific mass and brute strength at the point of attack. He fits gap schemes well and remains an asset for the Panthers in that regard. He fits the mold that Robert Hunt brings at right guard when healthy, which makes sense to have him as his backup.

However, if the Panthers were to bring back Brady Christensen, I have doubts that Zavala makes the 53-man roster. The team is one sufficient depth piece away from making that a reality, which makes this training camp the most important of his NFL career.

I will be keeping a closer eye on Zavala this summer. He has a lot to prove, as any of the aforementioned players could quickly steal his spot on the roster and end his chapter with Carolina.