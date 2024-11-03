Carolina Panthers inactives list for Week 9 game against Saints
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are far from full strength heading into Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Dave Canales cannot blame health issues for his team's constant struggles, but they aren't helping either.
This contest came too soon for rookie second-round running back Jonathon Brooks, who has until this week to be activated before he must go to season-ending injured reserve. Veteran edge rusher D.J. Wonnum is another who got ruled out on Saturday despite being a full participant in practice throughout the week. Adam Thielen wasn't risked as speculation continues regarding a trade involving the wide receiver before the 2024 deadline.
That's for the not-too-distant future. For now, Canales must find a way to galvanize this demoralized group of players following their abysmal 1-7 start to the campaign. Nothing else will be accepted by a fanbase rapidly losing faith once again.
They have a change of routine next weekend when Carolina travels to take on the New York Giants in Germany. Whatever positives they can get from this one would be beneficial leading into the international fixture. But much will depend on whether the much-maligned Panthers' defense can counteract the threats posed by running back Alvin Kamara and returning quarterback Derek Carr.
There is also the small matter of Bryce Young's presence under center to factor into the equation. The signal-caller is getting another starting shot after displaying some promise at the Denver Broncos. Canales didn't commit to anything further ahead, although he'd do well to heed Cam Newton's advice and give the former Alabama star a prolonged look over the second half of 2024.
Judging by Andy Dalton's comments this week, he seems pretty confident about getting the No. 1 job back regardless of how Young performs this weekend. This is a contentious issue, but it's quickly evolved into another frustrating situation being managed horribly by those in power.
Let's see who else is missing out at Bank of America Stadium in Week 9.
Full list of inactive Carolina Panthers players in Week 9
- S Jammie Robinson
- CB Shemar Bartholomew
- OLB DJ Johnson
- LT Ikem Ekwonu
- TE Tommy Tremble
- TE Feleipe Franks
Per the Panthers website.
Full list of inactive Saints players in Week 9
- CB Kool-Aid McKinstry
- QB Spencer Rattler (designated third quarterback)
- RB Jamaal Williams
- CB Marshon Lattimore
- CB Rico Payton
- LB Jaylan Ford
- DT John Ridgeway III
Per the Saints website.