3 Panthers players Dan Morgan has no business letting return in 2026

General manager Dan Morgan has a significant amount of hard work to get through when the free-agent frenzy begins. Even so, it's been relatively quiet for the Carolina Panthers, which aligns with reports that the franchise will let most of its pending veteran free agents test the market.

Some will return if the money works. The Panthers are expected to make some sacrifices in the coming days to provide the financial flexibility needed to be aggressive. Morgan would like to bring some pieces back, but others, such as starting center Cade Mays, could get better offers elsewhere.

And for several, their time in Carolina is rapidly coming to an end for one reason or another. With this in mind, here are three Panthers players who Morgan has no business bringing back in 2026.

Carolina Panthers players that Dan Morgan has no business letting return in 2026

D.J. Wonnum - DE/OLB

Morgan has already signaled his intention to strengthen the edge-rushing options at Carolina's disposal this offseason. Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, and Patrick Jones II are solid, but that won't be enough. Several respected insiders anticipate the Panthers will be bold in free agency to address this need, which might not be great news for D.J. Wonnum's chances of an extended stay.

Wonnum's two-year deal is up. His dirty work throughout the 2025 campaign didn't go unnoticed, but something was missing after a long-term injury at the start of his tenure with the Panthers, which came with complications. The time has come to part ways.

Rico Dowdle - RB

The Panthers and Rico Dowdle had a mutually beneficial relationship last season. But reading between the lines, it appears to be a short-term arrangement.

Dowdle went over 1,000 rushing yards for the second straight campaign. Now, he wants to be paid, and there should be considerable interest in his services on the free-agent market. With Carolina's limited financial resources and the pending return of 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks, paying the South Carolina product doesn't seem feasible.

Claudin Cherelus - LB

Even though Claudin Cherelus is relatively easy to keep around as a restricted free agent, the Panthers should think twice. Morgan has already outlined his desire to attack the linebacker position in free agency and the draft. That could mean more than one new arrival, which wouldn't be a bad thing by any stretch.

If Trevin Wallace becomes a rotational option, and Christian Rozeboom is re-signed for the same, Cherelus should be free to take his chances elsewhere. However, bringing him back as a camp body won't be entirely dismissed in the coming weeks.