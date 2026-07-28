Panthers get a timely lift before training camp intensity hits another level

The Carolina Panthers have been dealt some rough luck on the injury front to start training camp. However, head coach Dave Canales got his first significant boost on the health front before their first padded practice.

Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn has been missing on the non-football injury list after suffering a lacerated foot he sustained while running over the offseason. It was nothing particularly serious, and the Panthers have now given him the all-clear to rejoin his teammates on the practice field.

At a time when edge rusher Nic Scourton, defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton, and right tackle Taylor Moton are set for extended spells on the sidelines, getting Horn back in good time is a major morale boost.

Carolina Panthers get a massive boost with Jaycee Horn's quick return

This was always a likely scenario.

Some fans were sounding the alarm when they saw Horn on the shelf again, which is understandable after the injury problems that blighted the 2021 first-round pick early in his career. He told everyone to calm down on social media, and he was right.

Horn's importance to the Panthers cannot be overstated. He is an elite-level shutdown presence on the boundary, now widely regarded as one of the league's best. His ability to mirror wide receivers and make an impact against the run commands respect. He's also emerged as a standout locker room leader, which only heightens his influence.

The Panthers had the luxury of time. If Horn's wound hadn't fully healed, they would have kept him out of the firing line. The fact that this issue has been resolved quickly allows the player to focus on preparations as one of the true alphas of Carolina's defense. And he'll be eager to make a statement.

Having Horn on the field raises the bar for everybody. The wide receivers get the chance to go up against a legitimate difference-maker. The secondary gets a massive confidence boost with a player who makes everyone better. And for young players like rookie fourth-round pick Will Lee III and Corey Thornton, his ability to pass on knowledge will do wonders for their development.

Just how much time Horn sees on the field during Carolina's preseason slate is debatable. Canales has often kept his top stars from getting much work, which is becoming commonplace around the league. But now that he's getting almost a full camp with some joint practices thrown in for good measure, that might be enough.

The most important thing is that Horn is back. And those who were anxious about his status can now breathe a big sigh of relief.