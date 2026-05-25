4 Panthers veterans who could make doubters look foolish in 2026

While the Carolina Panthers made the playoffs by winning the NFC South, there remain plenty of skeptics. General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have worked tirelessly throughout the offseason to ensure their newfound success can be sustained, but the situation remains precarious.

An aggressive free agency was followed by methodical moves during the 2026 NFL Draft. The Panthers got stronger and improved depth. If the young players also develop accordingly, they might have enough to make another strong push for the division crown.

And these four Panthers players could also make their remaining doubters look extremely foolish.

Carolina Panthers veterans who could make doubters look foolish in 2026

Bobby Brown III - DL

The Panthers need more from Bobby Brown III next season. And with Tershawn Wharton's availability in question after undergoing neck surgery, he should get plenty of chances to make an impression.

Brown could slot into Wharton's spot as the 3-4 defensive end opposite Derrick Brown, with second-round pick Lee Hunter operating in the nose. This must go well to stand any chance of seeing out his contract in 2027.

Chuba Hubbard - RB

Things didn't quite go according to plan for Chuba Hubbard last season. The running back picked things up late in the campaign, but a massive bounce back is needed to cement his status as the top backfield option moving forward.

Hubbard managed to fight back after losing his starting spot to Rico Dowdle, who was not re-signed in free agency. That was a positive working in his favor, but Jonathon Brooks's return to health means complacency cannot become an issue.

Trevin Wallace - LB

The linebacker position received a much-needed boost with the arrival of Devin Lloyd in free agency. He instantly changes the room's dynamic, and it could be highly beneficial for Trevin Wallace.

Wallace has flashed, but he also has some real flaws in his game. The former Kentucky standout needs to be more consistent in his run fits, and his tackling technique often lets him down. If he can rectify these issues and learn from Lloyd, all hope is not lost by any stretch of the imagination.

Bryce Young - QB

Even though Bryce Young has made considerable strides over the last two seasons, there are still critics looking to tear him down. They're still hung up on their pre-draft perception of the quarterback, but the progress being made is undeniable.

Taking the next step will be the most challenging of all. Young is right on the cusp of being Carolina's franchise player long term. Confidence is high in the building, but reportedly not high enough to offer him a new contract in advance. The former Alabama star can put all these fears to rest with another strong campaign in 2026.