Cowboys massively overpaid to learn what Panthers fans already knew

The Carolina Panthers are brimming with confidence after securing a phenomenal overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons, moving them within half a game of the NFC South summit. It's not perfect just yet, but general manager Dan Morgan's project is on the right path to future prosperity.

Morgan had a massive job on his hands when he took the job. He knew how much hard work was ahead, given that he worked as the previous general manager Scott Fitterer's right-hand man. It's been a methodical process, rather than a quest for quick fixes. That has brought purpose and stability where once there was nothing but chaos.

The front-office leader has had to make some tough decisions. Morgan is ruthless when players don't fit into his plans or aren't displaying the progression needed. That proved to be the case with 2023 second-round pick Jonathan Mingo, who was traded to the Dallas Cowboys just before last year's deadline.

Carolina Panthers saw Jonathan Mingo's free-fall coming a mile away

Mingo came highly recommended, but he never came close to meeting expectations. His role diminished under head coach Dave Canales, and Morgan cut the cord in a way of time. The Cowboys were only too happy to take him on, agreeing to a trade package that included a fourth-round selection Carolina eventually spent on running back Trevor Etienne.

The former Ole Miss standout was gradually brought along in the weeks after the move. Cowboys fans were expecting more this time around, but Dallas' trade for George Pickens represented a damning indictment of his development.

To make matters worse, Mingo began the campaign injured. He's now back, but the Cowboys haven't considered making him active on game days as yet. The wideout was a healthy scratch once again in Dallas' win over the Las Vegas Raiders, which could be a trend that continues in the coming weeks.

Regardless of what happens with Mingo from here on, Morgan was shrewd enough to see what the future held and extracted maximum value. And in Tetairoa McMillan, the Panthers have finally found a legitimate No. 1 wideout for quarterback Bryce Young to depend upon heavily.

Mingo isn't in the same stratosphere as McMillan. He's firmly on the fringes in Dallas, and it's going to take a significant amount of hard work to alter coaches' perceptions at this juncture. That's the only way to improve his chances of a future with the Cowboys or elsewhere if he's let go.

And almost every Panthers fan saw this coming a mile away.