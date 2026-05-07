Dan Morgan sends ruthless warning as Panthers defender pays the price

The Carolina Panthers are bedding in their seven selections during the 2026 NFL Draft. They signed almost a dozen other undrafted free agents to contracts. That brings an extra level of intrigue, but these acquisitions were always going to bring collateral damage in some capacity.

As it turned out, general manager Dan Morgan wasted no time in trimming the fat to make way for the next generation of potential superstars in Carolina.

According to Aaron Wilsson of KPRC2 Houston, the Panthers have released linebacker Jacoby Windmon. Though Carolina didn't draft another second-level presence until the seventh round, he was probably looking nervously over his shoulder, awaiting bad news, in any case.

Carolina Panthers make room for their next generation with Jacoby Windmon release

Windmon featured once last season. He bounced on and off the practice squad once again, and also spent the briefest time with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being let go. However, the Panthers indicated that all hope might not be lost for the undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, offering him another reserve/futures deal.

That was no doubt a pleasant surprise for Windmon. Even so, his situation remained extremely precarious. And Morgan was not going to stand pat with his options behind Carolina's defensive front.

The Panthers secured second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency, which could be an absolute game-changer. Jackson Kuwatch is a late-Day 3 pick coming off a breakout college campaign. There are some processing and technical problems to solve, but the athleticism is there to potentially become more over time while also helping on special teams immediately.

Combine this with the presence of 2024 third-round pick Trevin Wallace and versatile chess piece Isaiah Simmons, and things were not looking especially promising for Windmon. Now, he won't even get the chance to prove his worth at OTAs, with the Panthers opting to let him explore other potential avenues to stay in the league.

Whether another team will take the plunge is anyone's guess. Windmon didn't get a chance to explore his options, as the Panthers signed him quickly after their playoff quest ended in the wild-card round. Now, he's free to take his chances elsewhere, and there is always the UFL if another contract doesn't arrive.

The Panthers are not in the business of keeping players around just for the sake of it. Morgan wants to see what the rookie class can do, and some veterans need to make way. Windmon was the first, but he will not be the last.

And what comes next for the player is extremely uncertain.