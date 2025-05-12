Dave Canales sees greatness in Panthers WR duo (but it won’t come easy)

Dave Canales is eager to increase competition across the Carolina Panthers' roster. That's the best way the head coach believes can push his plans forward positively, entering Year 2 of his head coaching tenure.

This was no more evident than Carolina's moves in the wide receiver room. Drafting Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall represented a major statement of intent. The Panthers also spent a sixth-round pick on Jimmy Horn Jr., who brings more intrigue than most after a starring effort over the team's rookie minicamp.

McMillan and Horn will push everyone else to be better. Urgency has been raised, and the stakes are higher than ever. It's a sink or swim situation for most, but Canales knows it's going to push them to exceed expectations when push comes to shove.

Dave Canales believes Carolina Panthers WR duo can push each other to greatness

Canales sees greatness in the wideout duo of McMillan and Xavier Legette. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator believes learning from each other will be a mutually beneficial arrangement, one that could ensure the partnership flourishes immediately with a clear run of luck on the health front this summer.

"The guys feed off good energy. The guys feed off watching this player make this play a certain way. They kind of just talk to each other, just cross-pollinating all of that, bringing talented guys all around. Xavier [Legette], tireless worker, and the things that he brings, he sets a good culture and a good precedent for the rest of the rookie class coming in. They're going to see what a young guy looks like, applying himself to what we're doing." Dave Canales

Panthers coach Dave Canales on how first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan can elevate wide receiver Xavier Legette. pic.twitter.com/X1oDBu2URK — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) May 10, 2025

This is a win-win scenario for the Panthers. Selecting McMillan isn't an indictment of Legette's rookie contribution, which was a rollercoaster. This is all about having more for improving quarterback Bryce Young to utilize.

Legette's been working hard to improve his craft this offseason. He looks bigger and sharper, according to reports. The former South Carolina standout is making a concerted effort to improve. If McMillan reaches his billing sooner than expected, the Panthers will have a dynamic tandem for years to come.

Given the Panthers also have Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, Horn, and potentially Hunter Renfrow if he shows enough throughout the team's preparations, this looks like a group that could make a considerable impact next season. But for the long term, Carolina's fate rests squarely on the shoulders of Legette and McMillan becoming a force.

The road won't be easy, but the athletic traits both bring to the table speak for themselves.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis