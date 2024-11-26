Hall of Famer lauds Bryce Young's resilience after momentous turnaround
By Dean Jones
It's been refreshing to see Bryce Young gain many positive headlines in recent days. The Carolina Panthers quarterback deserves every plaudit coming his way after taking Patrick Mahomes and the exceptional Kansas City Chiefs defense to the brink. Although it was another defeat, optimism only increased about his chances of being the team's starting signal-caller moving forward.
Young is growing in self-belief. It's evident in his on-field demeanor and how he's inspiring others around him. The player addressed the locker room after their narrow reverse to the Chiefs in Week 12 - something that brought an extremely positive response and left no doubt as to who this team belongs to.
That was a sentiment echoed by head coach Dave Canales, who won't be making any more week-to-week statuses regarding Young after what he's seen since his introduction into the lineup. It's a momentous turnaround - one not many thought possible after being benched following another morale-sapping performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.
It's a testament to Young's resilience. Many high-end draft picks before him have sulked or accepted their fate en route to NFL irrelevancy. That wasn't the case with the Heisman Trophy winner, who rolled up his sleeves, focused on improving, and was ready to seize the moment when it came around again.
Don't let the softly spoken character and quiet persona fool you. Young is fiercely determined and is finding his voice. That's a dangerous combination that should keep this upward trajectory going versus tough opposition over Carolina's next six contests.
Kurt Warner praised Bryce Young for Carolina Panthers' turnaround
Kurt Warner was the latest to lavish praise on Young for the way he applied himself in Week 12. The Pro Football Hall of Famer knows a thing or two about overcoming adversity. He had nothing but good things to say about Carolina's signal-caller, who came through on countless occasions when his team needed him most.
"Kudos to Bryce Young who has battled through the tough year & is playing the best football of his career! I thought yesterday [Sunday] was his best game as a pro, making big time throws, handling the Chiefs pressure & protecting the football!! I’ve been through this stuff & it’s not easy!"- Kurt Warner via X
This is a huge step in the right direction for Young. But he'll know better than anybody how much hard work is ahead.
Complacency cannot become an issue. Young worked hard to win back Canales' trust and the support of teammates. Letting that all slip by lowering standards isn't going to cut it.
Besides, this is still an audition. The Panthers are well stocked with draft capital next spring to potentially add another quarterback if they choose. General manager Dan Morgan might also look to the veteran pool for even more competition if he feels like it can benefit the franchise.
This should keep urgency high from Young's standpoint. But if the Alabama product demonstrates the same resolve and continues his recent ascension, there's nothing to suggest he won't get another shot at proving his worth as the Panthers' long-term quarterback in 2025.