NFL insider hints Panthers' defensive spending spree isn’t over yet

The Carolina Panthers made two monumental splashes over the early stages of free agency. Spending big on edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd represented the biggest statement of intent imaginable from general manager Dan Morgan, who believes this squad is ready to win right now.

And according to one NFL insider, the Panthers may not be done on defense just yet.

Phillips was reportedly regarded as the best overall prospect, regardless of position, by the Panthers in this class. Lloyd was the consensus best linebacker on the market, so for Carolina to get both represents a coup of epic proportions.

Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to upgrade their slot cornerback position

Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network didn't believe the Panthers were finished. The insider revealed that Morgan is also looking for an upgrade to the slot cornerback position. Carolina has an elite boundary tandem in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. The next stage is finding someone who can limit passing yards across the middle more effectively.

"They think this is just the beginning of their run. They think that those couple of pieces, and they are also still looking for a slot corner, will help this defense in some of those key late-game situations against elite quarterbacks that they've struggled with previously. They think they are ready to compete now. Not only for this NFC South title, but potentially for more in the NFC."

Chau Smith-Wade manned the nickel position last season, his second in the league. While the corner is never found wanting for effort, he's still rough around the edges. With the Panthers looking to successfully defend their NFC South title in 2026, they cannot leave anything to chance.

Options on the free-agent market are dwindling. Morgan has only signed five new faces so far, but more will be on the way. The second and third waves of free agency are where bargains can be found. This is also a stage of the process where the front-office leader has had great success since taking charge.

Depending on the way Phillips and Lloyd's contracts are structured, the Panthers should have money to spend on a veteran slot cornerback if the right opportunity presents itself. If not, then they have the luxury of taking one at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft or a little further down the pecking order.

Either way, this report doesn't bode well for Smith-Wade's chances of being a core part of the team's plans next season. But in all honesty, it's a small price to pay for progress.