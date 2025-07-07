Once-trusted Panthers star could become camp afterthought after roster shake-up

There is no sign of sentiment in Dan Morgan's roster-building process. The Carolina Panthers are in a much better position just 18 months into his tenure, but several once-trusted veterans are in danger of getting left behind.

That's a small price to pay for growth. And it's been a long time since the Panthers were run professionally with a business-first mindset that always puts the team first.

One of the biggest shake-ups throughout another eventful offseason was in the running back room. Chuba Hubbard is the top guy after getting a new four-year extension during the 2024 campaign, but it's all changed alongside the former fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma State.

Miles Sanders was mercifully released after a woeful two-season spell in Carolina. Jonathon Brooks went to the physically unable-to-perform list, ruling him out for the entire season. Rico Dowdle was signed in free agency, and the Panthers picked up promising prospect Trevor Etienne at No. 114 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Then, there's Raheem Blackshear.

Things look bleak for Raheem Blackshear to retain Carolina Panthers' roster spot

He got a one-year extension this offseason, which raised a few eyebrows. Blackshear didn't feature much on the offensive rotation, but he carved out a decent niche for himself in the return game. That seems like his best chance to make the team once again.

There's a problem with that, too.

The Panthers drafted Etienne, who can handle kick return responsibilities. They also spent their sixth-round pick on wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who's a dynamic presence with the football in his hands. They could instantly move ahead of Blackshear in the pecking order, so the challenge awaiting him this summer cannot be overstated.

Blackshear shouldn't be lacking in motivation. He's got experience fighting through adversity and coming out on the other end smiling. It's easy to forget that the dual-threat was an undrafted free agent who wasn't given much hope of making a go of things in the pros. He won't want this hard work to go to waste now.

From the outside looking in, things look bleak for Blackshear. He's starting from the bottom, and the moves made by Carolina this offseason suggest he's been replaced. Even if he doesn't do enough to make it, he's a lively candidate for the practice squad if nobody else gives him a chance.

This should light a fire under Blackshear. Whether it's enough to turn the tide is another matter.

