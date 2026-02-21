One brutal truth could decide whether Panthers hit or miss this offseason

The NFL Scouting Combine begins next week, marking the Carolina Panthers' next phase of their offseason. This is typically where recruitment for teams across the league ramps up.

The Panthers are entering a crucial offseason with many needs on both sides of the ball. Despite this, they made the playoffs for the first time in eight years, setting new long-term expectations for the franchise.

However, Carolina must be honest with themselves when it comes to money this offseason. There is a lot of work to be done between now and the legal tampering period, which essentially marks the start of free agency in the NFL, as the team hopes to address its salary cap situation.

Carolina Panthers must create more salary cap space to make bigger moves this offseason

General manager Dan Morgan has an interesting task ahead. Because of the amount of incentives in each contract, the Panthers went from having a decent amount of salary cap space to $12.57 million, enough to sign at least the 2026 rookie class and other undrafted free agents.

With critical needs on offense and defense, this has to change.

Much has already been discussed about potential moves the Panthers could make this offseason to create more cap space. While it won't be a perfect science, there are a couple of ways for Carolina to resolve its financial issues.

Fans have bad memories of contract restructures that kick the proverbial can down the road, but at times, it is necessary, especially when expectations are heightened and roster needs are greater. According to Over the Cap, converting Pro Bowl guard Robert Hunt's salary into a signing bonus would save the Panthers $11.8 million.

Veteran defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson has been productive for the Panthers in the past two seasons, but could garner attention in the trade market or on the open market. Cutting Robinson seems like the likely destination, saving Morgan and the front office another $10.5 million.

In theory, extending wide receiver Jalen Coker or standout cornerback Mike Jackson Sr. to long-term deals would help alleviate more cap space. However, one possibility I brought up earlier this week on social media that caused a bit of a stir was letting tight end Tommy Tremble go.

Tremble is coming off a career year and his first fully healthy season, but the consistency wasn't there overall. While the arguments for keeping him around are fair, the NFL is a business, and sacrifices have to be made to improve the quality of the Panthers' roster and their long-term hopes of returning to the Super Bowl.

However, I do agree with some assessments that the Panthers may keep Tremble around until they have an established veteran in the locker room, which could come in free agency. Regardless, tough choices will have to be made by Morgan and Brandt Tilis as they examine the roster for potential extensions, restructurings, and cuts.

Much angst will be brought upon onlookers as the Panthers begin their push for another postseason appearance in 2026. How much money they have to spend will go a long way towards improving their outlook.