It's only training camp but Panthers' massive draft gamble already looks genius

Dan Morgan raised a few eyebrows with his approach early in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's only training camp, but the Carolina Panthers' gamble already looks like it could be a masterstroke.

The Panthers desperately needed to fix their historically bad defense this offseason. Morgan spent lavish sums in free agency to enhance the trenches and find a difference-maker on the backend. That was positive, but fans and analysts were expecting the same trend to continue during the draft.

Morgan had a different plan. The Panthers spent the No. 8 overall selection on wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. He's got the dynamic traits to become a legitimate No. 1 option for quarterback Bryce Young, but it did nothing to quash the concerns around Ejiro Evero's defense.

Some thought this was a luxury pick that the Panthers couldn't afford. But again, Morgan had a plan.

Carolina Panthers' first three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft have delivered at training camp

Morgan thought there was more value with edge rushers lower down the order than with the wide receiver crop. He traded up twice on Day 2 for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, which further highlighted his conviction and unwavering confidence in Carolina's personnel evaluations.

There's a long way to go, but the early signs couldn't be more encouraging.

McMillan looks like a superstar in waiting at training camp. He's a highlight reel waiting to happen, making extraordinary catches look routine. Taking this through to a competitive setting is the next challenge, but the former Arizona standout looks as advertised so far.

We don't know how he did it pic.twitter.com/DQNIjjXbSc — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 30, 2025

There's also a lot to like about the way Umanmielen has gone about his business so far. It was a little overzealous to begin with, but the fact that he's generating pressure consistently against Carolina's dominant offensive line is a major plus. The Ole Miss product came into the Panthers with a big chip on his shoulder after waiting until the third round to hear his name called. He's putting this to good use.

Scourton has also flashed. He's got the physical tools to be impactful in all phases. If Evero utilizes him correctly, he's got the scope to be a force against the run while also making his presence felt in opposing backfields frequently.

Watching how this trio fares in joint practices and whatever involvement comes their way in the preseason will be crucial. That'll provide a broader indication of what they might be capable of as rookies. Even so, it's not hard to see why optimism is surging.

And if Morgan hits on these three selections, the Panthers are going to be in fantastic shape this season and beyond.

