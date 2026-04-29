Panthers double down on a bold vision and it’s already making noise across NFL

When it comes to team building, the Carolina Panthers have seemingly done it the right way over the past couple of seasons. The key to their growth and successes has been the construction of their offensive and defensive trenches.

After being promoted to general manager in 2024, Dan Morgan attacked the offensive line with the key signings of Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt. Last offseason, Derrick Brown returned from injury, and the front office leader added to the defensive line with Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III.

The trend continued in the 2026 NFL Draft. Both sides of the ball and the meniscal positions were addressed. It starts from within the trenches, and the Panthers are being constantly praised for their latest draft class.

Carolina Panthers draft class gets well-received grade following key selection process

In this year's draft, the Panthers selected two trench players with their first two picks: Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Monroe Freeling and Texas Tech Red Raiders nose tackle Lee Hunter. They also picked Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Chris Brazzell II in the third round to be quarterback Bryce Young's vertical playmaker.

CBS Sports analyst Carter Bahns graded each of those players with a B+, A+, and A-, respectively. Noting the importance of Young's potential growth in 2026 as extension possibilities continue to swirl, surrounding him with talent is of the utmost importance at this time.

"Since the Panthers clearly want to see things through with Bryce Young, it makes sense to build the offense around him. Adding more protection with a first-round offensive tackle was a logical step in that direction, as was the Brazzell pick at No. 83."

Bahns' grade for Freeling centers on his rawness as a player, noting that a playmaker could've been the splashier pick, especially given the unconfirmed connection with Kenyon Sadiq. However, the tight end was drafted by the New York Jets at No. 16, three picks earlier.

"Carolina had been strongly tied to tight end Kenyon Sadiq at No. 19, and while giving Young another receiving option in the first round rather than the third would have been splashier, there is nothing wrong with taking Monroe Freeling in that spot. He might be a bit of a project, though."

Hunter, in Bahns' eyes, wasn't a project and is seen as an impact starter from Day 1, noting the excellent run-stopper as the Panthers' best pick of the draft.

"Lee Hunter, on the other hand, is no project. He was an absolute force at Texas Tech last year and at UCF the three seasons prior. The Panthers found an excellent run-stopper on Day 2 with what is their best pick of the draft."

The rest of the Panthers draft class graded highly for Lee, including center Sam Hecht (A) and safety Zakee Wheatley (A-). These are fair grades for Carolina, no matter how you look at it. Hunter isn't necessarily perfect, but he does have a skill set that could provide an impact right out of the gate.

Freeling was always going to need patience as a run blocker based on his tape last season. His run-blocking ability is still a work in progress —seemingly the complete opposite of Ikem Ekwonu when he was drafted in 2022. The incoming rookie is already a stout pass protector who could use more mass from the hips down.

Overall, the Panthers draft class is another sound one, maintaining good value across the board and adding impact players to both sides of the ball in different phases.