Panthers' draft lottery tickets could force these 4 veterans out of Carolina

Dan Morgan continues to impress. The Carolina Panthers general manager further stoked excitement among the fan base with a strong offseason on the recruitment front, which also included a draft class lauded by the media.

Morgan put on a masterclass in draft board manipulation. He found value in almost every pick. When opportunities arose to move up or down, he didn't hesitate. Some exciting rookies were acquired, and the Panthers' fortunes look much better. But for some already under contract, it raises the stakes considerably.

With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who could be pushed off the roster entirely by Carolina's incoming draft class.

Carolina Panthers' draft lottery tickets could force these veterans off the roster

Demani Richardson - S

There was a time when safety Demani Richardson was considered a breakout candidate. The undrafted free agent made the roster as a rookie and performed well when called upon. His second season was a step back, and he was even waived before being re-signed to the practice squad.

The Panthers were not ready to give up on Richardson, so they gave him a reserve/futures deal. But after drafting Zakee Wheatley, the Texas A&M product needs to be flawless to keep his roster spot.

Stone Forsythe - OT

Morgan decided the Panthers needed to get younger on the offensive line with cheaper contracts that can help build sustainable success. When Monroe Freeling — touted to go as high as No. 6 by some experts — fell to No. 19, it became an opportunity too good to pass up.

Freeling's ceiling is through the roof. The Panthers also have Rasheed Walker, and Ikem Ekwonu's injury progress will be worth monitoring in the coming months. But if the former Georgia star makes a smooth transition, Stone Forsythe's services may not be needed.

Isaiah Simmons - S/LB

The Panthers took a flier on Isaiah Simmons last season. While he's never reached the billing expected of a top 10 selection, he forced his way onto the active roster and performed well enough on special teams to get another deal. That was a step in the right direction, and his versatility is something else that could be useful.

Complacency is not an option for Simmons. The Panthers drafted safety Wheatley and spent their seventh-rounder on Jackson Kuwatch, which could push the Clemson product to the fringes.

Akayleb Evans - CB

The Panthers have an elite cornerback boundary tandem in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. They have two decent young players who could progress further in Chau Smith-Wade and Corey Thornton. That did not stop Morgan from spending his fourth-round selection on Will Lee out of Texas A&M.

Assuming the aforementioned five corners go through onto the 53-man roster, that might leave only one spot for the rest. This places Akayleb Evans in a precarious position, so a massive summer awaits.