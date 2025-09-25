Panthers finally confront their nightmare free agent rejection in Week 4

The Carolina Panthers finally announced their arrival in the 2025 season, after putting together their most complete performance in recent memory with a shutout of the division rival Atlanta Falcons.

It was the much-maligned Ejiro Evero who left with the most praise. His unit created three turnovers, including a pick-six. Such was the dominance of the Panthers that we even saw a rare appearance by Kirk Cousins, as Michael Penix Jr. was benched in the fourth quarter.

With the home opener out of the way, the Panthers have another road trip to prepare for, this time travelling up to Gillette Stadium to face Charlotte native Drake Maye and the New England Patriots. The AFC East club has also begun the season 1-2 under new head coach Mike Vrabel as they seek their first real success following Bill Belichick's departure.

Carolina Panthers need to counteract recent free-agent target to win in Week 4

It also sees the Panthers come face-to-face with their primary free-agent target, who opted to take a bigger offer.

Milton Williams is a name the Panthers are very aware of, mainly for the wrong reasons. In the offseason, the Super Bowl winner was a coveted free agent. It seemed Dan Morgan had pulled off a coup when the defensive lineman was reported to be close to signing with Carolina. But alas, as fans are accustomed to, things never go smoothly.

As time passed, rumors began to circulate that the Patriots had hijacked the deal. Lo and behold, the former Louisiana Tech prospect signed a four-year, $104 million contract. With the Panthers already paying Derrick Brown big money on the defensive line, they were never going to match this money.

Early signs indicate that the Patriots will get their money's worth with Williams. The player has already racked up two sacks and nine pressures as he cements himself among the best pass-rushing interior forces in the league. If the Panthers are going to have any chance, shutting him down is paramount.

Fans saw in Week 3 how well the Panthers' offensive line dealt with the supposed improved pass rush. They must be on it against the Patriots in pursuit of similar results.

Based on last weekend's showing, it's a wonder how Cade Mays did not win the center competition this offseason, especially after the Panthers played their best football down the stretch last season with the former Tennessee man under center. Containing Williams is a challenge, but the sixth-round pick comes into the game brimming with confidence.

Keeping Bryce Young clean will be vital to Carolina getting back to .500. The interior offensive line trio of Mays, Damien Lewis, and Chandler Zavala will have to be at their best to shut down Williams, as he looks to make the Panthers regret not forking out the extra money to get the player on board.

Let battle commence.

