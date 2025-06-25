Panthers' first-round disappointment entering make-or-break season

Xavier Legette comes into the 2025 campaign with a big point to prove. And in some ways, it's a make-or-break season for the Carolina Panthers' second-year wide receiver.

Big things were expected of Legette when the Panthers traded up one spot to secure his services at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was always something of a project, but his lofty draft billing placed additional optimism on his shoulders.

There were flashes of promise. Legette showed glimpses of creating separation consistently. His explosiveness was evident, albeit without the production to match more often than not.

Things would have been a lot better for Legette had he not suffered some major concentration issues in key moments. His inability to gain yards after the catch and poor catching technique also came in for criticism. The former South Carolina standout never eclipsed more than 66 receiving yards in a game, and his 58.3 percent catch success rate wasn't up to the required standard.

Xavier Legette has drastic improvements to make in Year 2 with the Carolina Panthers

Legette was credited with seven drops, which represents 8.3 percent of all targets thrown in his direction. His 59.1 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 92nd out of 98 qualifying wideouts around the NFL. The statistics don't show everything, but they are a fair reflection of how things went for the popular figure.

The Panthers spent the No. 8 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft on Tetairoa McMillan. He was arguably the best pass-catcher in this year's class. He's also got the scope to become Carolina's undisputed No. 1 receiver with a smooth transition this offseason.

That doesn't mean the Panthers are giving up on Legette. At the same time, he needs to make the desired improvements to avoid becoming a sidekick or, even worse, buried down the depth chart in favor of others.

It's still early days, but Legette's already shown signs of growth. He's been working exceptionally hard away from the team, and it shows. He's catching footballs comfortably with his hands and not the body. There's more sharpness to his route running and dynamism when opportunities to gain more yards present themselves.

That's a good sign, but how Legette performs in a competitive setting will be more telling. That's where he needs to prove his worth. If the same failings emerge, it's not going to bode well for his long-term outlook.

Hopefully, it doesn't come to that. Legette is a charismatic figure and a fan favorite for his fun-loving personality. That counts for nothing if he cannot raise his performance levels and become a focal point of Carolina's offense moving forward.

It's a high-stakes situation, but it already seems to be bringing the best out of Legette.

