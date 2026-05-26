Panthers’ free agent coup leaves one draft pick with nowhere to hide

When the Carolina Panthers pulled off a significant coup by signing linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency, the statement was emphatic. General manager Dan Morgan now has a linchpin for his defensive front seven, and everyone else needs to raise their performance levels accordingly.

And with organized team activities commencing, a Carolina insider increased the stakes for one underperforming draft pick heading into a make-or-break year.

Considering the Panthers didn't draft linebacker Jackson Kuwatch until the seventh round, it outlined their faith in Trevin Wallace. The 2024 third-round selection has had an up-and-down first two years with the club, but hopes remain high that he can become more consistent with a prolific option alongside him for the first time.

Trevin Wallace is in danger of falling behind amid Carolina Panthers' defensive growth

But if the necessary strides aren't made, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer thought Wallace could be in danger of losing playing time in sub-packages.

"They’ll presumably position him next to [Devin] Lloyd in base sets, offering [Trevin] Wallace the opportunity to remain a starter with less pressure on his shoulders. Wallace will then need to hold off fellow tenured linebacker Claudin Cherelus to remain with the first-team defense. He will also need to show improved coverage ability and durability in order to stay on the field over a potential dime-package option at safety.

"Tre’von Moehrig, Isaiah Simmons, Lathan Ransom and even fifth-round pick Zakee Wheatley could be threats to Wallace’s playing time in sub-packages."

This possibility won't be lost on Wallace. He's not been productive enough. Weaknesses in awareness, on-field vision, and run fits once again became an ongoing frustration last time around. Lloyd will help mask these flaws, but the former Kentucky standout still needs to improve his dependability when it comes to the crunch.

Morgan saw something in Wallace that others didn't. It was a surprising pick at the time, and this faith hasn't quite been repaid as yet. There is still time to turn things around, but the Panthers are in no position to wait.

They are looking to go from lively playoff outsider to legitimate contender next season. There is no room for passengers on this journey. Either Wallace steps things up, or the Panthers will find someone who can.

Lloyd's arrival is a game-changer. He's the type of inspirational force that makes everyone around him better. And if the pair hit it off, nobody stands to benefit more than Wallace when push comes to shove.

Urgency should be high for Wallace. And if there was ever a time to deliver, it's now.