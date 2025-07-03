Panthers gave up on this signing too soon (and they might regret it)

Dan Morgan isn't running the Carolina Panthers like a charity. He's adopted a professional, business-first mindset that always puts the team first and looks to the future. Anyone not pulling their weight or not fully buying into the team's plans doesn't last long.

And if Morgan and salary-cap aficionado Brandt Tilis don't believe the paycheck matches the production, that's only going to end one way.

That proved to be the case with one prominent Panthers veteran this offseason. And it's a decision Morgan might come to regret when push comes to shove.

Jadeveon Clowney signed for the Panthers last spring with a great deal of fanfare attached. This was a statement acquisition early in Morgan's tenure. It showed that Carolina's new regime meant business, and this franchise was not going to be a walkover anymore.

Carolina Panthers might regret cutting Jadeveon Clowney in 2025

Clowney performed well in 2024, much better than most of his defensive counterparts. But the team's overall failings in the second year under coordinator Ejiro Evero's guidance meant an almost complete reset was needed.

The Panthers allocated most of their big offseason investments to the defensive side of the football, and rightfully so. Morgan focused his attention on the trenches and the edge rushers, which made Clowney surplus to requirements according to the front office.

Once the Panthers traded up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, Clowney was cut to save money. But considering what the former No. 1 pick out of South Carolina could have brought on and off the field in the final year of his deal, it seemed a bit short-sighted.

This is all part of Carolina's youth movement. However, having a respected veteran like Clowney around to support the rookie duo would have been highly advantageous for their development.

The move caught Clowney off guard. The edge force felt like the Panthers should have done it sooner, and he has a lot of good football left in the tank. Morgan held a different opinion, so it'll be interesting to see if this gamble reaps the necessary rewards.

Clowney remains on the proverbial free-agent scrap heap with just a few weeks remaining until training camps around the league commence. He'll get another shot somewhere, and it'll probably be on a team with better chances to contend right now.

If Clowney thrives elsewhere and the Panthers' defensive woes continue, questions will be asked.

