Panthers have a painfully obvious offseason trade chip hiding in plain sight

Dan Morgan resisted the urge to make any moves at the 2025 trade deadline. Some sections of the Carolina Panthers' fan base were eager to see the general manager be a little more aggressive than usual, but he's sticking to his long-term plans rather than looking for a quick fix.

The Panthers are not one piece away. They could still make the playoffs this season, and they've made encouraging progress through the opening 10 games of the campaign. At the same time, they are always prone to lackluster efforts if even one phase falls below the required standard.

Morgan's moves during the 2026 offseason will tell fans more about his perceptions of the project's direction and what more is needed. This speculation is currently centered on quarterback Bryce Young's future. Still, one NFL analyst believes Carolina has an offseason trade chip that could give the Panthers more draft assets to use next spring.

NFL analyst believes Carolina Panthers should reconsider Chuba Hubbard trade stance

Brad Gagnon of The Bleacher Report thought the Panthers should be more receptive to offers for Chuba Hubbard. The running back has underperformed this season, and the emergence of Rico Dowdle could see Carolina reward him with a new deal at season's end.

"Rico Dowdle has easily outperformed [Chuba] Hubbard this season, which should lead to a new contract or the franchise tag. Carolina also used a first-round pick on Trevor Etienne, who has played well in limited action as a rookie. Hubbard still has a strong track record, and someone else could save the Panthers some cash by seeing if the 26-year-old can excel elsewhere." Brad Gagnon

Hubbard was the subject of intense trade speculation before the 2025 deadline, but the Panthers never seriously considered trading him. NFL insiders also thought the four-year extension given to the former Oklahoma State star last season would make him difficult to trade, even if Morgan wanted to.

That could change during the offseason. Much will depend on whether Dowdle is extended, and the overlooked return of Jonathon Brooks from injury will also factor in. Fourth-round rookie Trevor Etienne has flashed briefly but nothing more, so Morgan might decide to stand pat with the current backfield dynamic when push comes to shove.

Although Hubbard is going through some struggles this season, he's more than capable of turning things around. But if Morgan believes that trading him would be the best thing for this organization, he won't hesitate to take the best available offer.

Time will tell...