Panthers insider uncovers overlooked flaw fans saw coming before camp

Players might be enjoying some time away from the team before training camp, but the hard work hasn't stopped inside the building.

Dave Canales and Dan Morgan are assessing where things stand and what more might be needed. And they won't hesitate to bring in additional reinforcements if they feel like it can benefit the Carolina Panthers' hopes of progress in 2025.

Much has been made about the need for another dependable veteran in the secondary. The Panthers made initial inquiries with Jaire Alexander and Justin Simmons, but nothing came from it. There is one other weak-looking position group going overlooked in comparison.

Carolina Panthers are thin at the tight-end spot until Tommy Tremble returns

This topic was discussed by team writer Darin Gantt, who acknowledged that the Panthers were thin on the ground at the tight end spot. However, whether more is required is likely dependent on Tommy Tremble's recovery timeline from back surgery.

"Depending on when Tommy Tremble gets back from back surgery, the tight end spot is interesting. Ja'Tavion Sanders got a lot of reps last year, and he has the potential to become a very good receiver there. And fifth-round rookie Mitchell Evans is going to get the extra work that Sanders got last year. He's a massive target and will get the chance to create a role for himself while Tremble's out. Otherwise, they're thin there." Darin Gantt

Ja'Tavion Sanders is looking leaner and sharper this offseason. The Panthers believe he's got long-term potential as the team's No. 1 option, especially from a pass-catching standpoint. Mitchell Evans is a well-rounded rookie, but he's also unproven in a competitive NFL environment.

Tremble's back complication couldn't have come at a worse time. Canales didn't put any pressure on the former third-round pick to return quickly. It's a complex issue that needs the right time to heal, and there's just no telling how long that's going to take.

Morgan and Canales will keep a close eye on Tremble's progress. They should also have contingency plans in place. Relying on Sanders and Evans to shoulder the burden is risky, so throwing another veteran into the mix would hurt if the right option becomes available.

In an ideal world, Tremble will get back and assume blocking responsibilities. This would enable Sanders to focus his attention on helping quarterback Bryce Young in the passing game and let Evans develop from the No. 3 spot.

But the Panthers must also be ready to roll with the punches if a curveball or two arrives.

