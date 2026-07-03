Panthers offense just got a boost fans have been waiting years for

When the Carolina Panthers were among the NFL's heavyweights, they were spearheaded by a dynamic 1-2 backfield punch.

DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart were first. After that, it was Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey, though the former was a quarterback. Since the latter was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, it's been up and down with no legitimate standout performer.

That could be about to change. And if it comes off, it'll give the Panthers' offense something it hasn't had in years.

Carolina Panthers might have the 1-2 backfield punch they always hoped for

Excitement has been growing around the long-awaited return of Jonathon Brooks this offseason. He's missed the best part of two years with a torn ACL, but the 2024 second-round pick looks explosive, fast, and ready to make up for some lost time.

The Panthers are taking things cautiously with Brooks, and rightfully so. But if there are no further complications, he's got the rushing and pass-catching ability to be a difference-maker.

Carolina also has a nice security blanket to pick up the slack.

Chuba Hubbard is a workhorse option who can still perform well and is emerging as a legitimate locker room leader. He can absorb punishment and take the heat off Brooks until he picks up the NFL's speed and gets used to taking punishment again. And when the pair are firing on all cylinders, their skill sets complement each other well.

Obviously, staying healthy is crucial. Brooks' problems are well documented, and though Hubbard has missed only four games in the last two seasons, the shelf life of a running back is often short.

Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, now responsible for calling plays, needs to lean heavily on this ground game. It will set the tone, make things easier for quarterback Bryce Young, and play to the offensive line's strengths. And when this is established, it will open up passing opportunities downfield via play action.

That's a win-win for everybody.

This is what the Panthers envisaged when they traded up for Brooks and gave Hubbard a long-term contract extension. It's their version of the "Sonic and Knuckles" tandem that the Detroit Lions used so successfully before David Montgomery was traded to the Houston Texans this offseason. Perhaps a similar situation will happen in Carolina. But until then, this looks like a highly capable 1-2 force.

If anyone deserves some good luck, it's Brooks. If anyone can effectively take the load off, it's Hubbard. This is a match made in heaven for the Panthers, and the entire offensive operation will benefit tremendously if injuries don't become an issue.

Hopefully, there will be no more hiccups, and the duo of Brooks and Hubbard can become what the Panthers hoped — albeit a little later than expected.