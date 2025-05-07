Panthers’ rags-to-riches legend delivers blunt warning rookies can’t ignore

Adam Thielen emerged from undrafted free-agent obscurity to become a two-time Pro Bowler throughout his glittering career. As the Carolina Panthers get set to put their latest rookie class through their paces, the veteran wide receiver laid out some blunt advice to the next group of hopefuls looking to stake their respective claims.

Thielen is a genuine success story. After going undrafted in 2013, the Minnesota State product got a shot with his hometown Vikings, on the practice squad initially. He seized it with both hands, emerging as one of the league's most polished route-runners and earning $83.22 million through the 2025 season.

Adam Thielen lays out expectations for Carolina Panthers' rookie class

The wideout is firmly in his career twilight. Thielen contemplated retirement this offseason before giving it another year. Had the Panthers not improved and quarterback Bryce Young not flourished upon his return to the lineup, it might have been a different story.

As Carolina gets set for its annual rookie minicamp in the coming days, Thielen provided the incoming players with some helpful hints to steer them on the right track. These centered on seizing the moment, displaying the right attitude, and avoiding complacency at all costs.

"I think you just live in the moment, and you just be delusional for a weekend and the fact that, like, hey, I'm going to go out there, and I'm better than these guys, and I'm going to beat them out, and I'm going to make the team. Excited for them, obviously happy for them, but you also want those guys to realize that, just because you were drafted in the first round, it's not over, like here we go, it's just the beginning." Adam Thielen via Panthers.com

Considering what Thielen's accomplished, these thoughts carry a ton of weight. It doesn't matter whether you're a first-round pick like Tetairoa McMillan or one of those who didn't hear their names called. Everyone starts with a clean slate with a chance to impress. Those who seize it will quickly become part of Carolina's ambitious plans for the future.

Those fortunate to make it past rookie minicamp will get the chance to learn from Thielen firsthand. He's a willing tutor. He wants to mentor the next generation and make sure the Panthers are in a better place once he eventually walks away from the gridiron. He's been a huge influence on the likes of Jalen Coker and Adam Thielen. Players like McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. can expect similar guidance in the coming months.

Thielen is the ultimate rags-to-riches story. He knows how hard it is to get to the top and how hard it is to stay there. Carolina's rookie contingent should be hanging on his every word when they get the chance.

