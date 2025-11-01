Panthers' rookie could expose the truth behind Ejiro Evero’s struggling defense

It's not been perfect for the Carolina Panthers' defense this season. But rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton, the second-round pick out of Texas A&M, has started to flash exactly why general manager Dan Morgan bet big on him.

Over the last two weeks, Scourton has racked up seven pressures, two sacks, and four quarterback hits, starting in place of the injured veteran Patrick Jones II.

On a defense that currently ranks middle of the pack in sacks, the 21-year-old has made his presence felt. And in doing so, he might also be revealing what’s truly holding this defense back.

Carolina Panthers cannot overly rely on Nic Scourton despite impressive surge

Scourton ranks fifth among all rookie edge defenders in total pressures (13), trailing only Abdul Carter (32), Donovan Ezeiruaku (17), Mykel Williams (16), and James Pearce Jr. (13). And keep in mind, this is from a player who’s started just two games. But what makes it even more telling is how he’s generating it.

Unlike some young rushers who rely on raw speed or power, Scourton wins with sequencing by changing tempos, working angles, and countering mid-rush. As Lance Zierlein from NFL.com wrote before the draft, he’s “an eclectic rusher with a mature plan who rarely shows opponents the same look twice.”

That adaptability is something Carolina’s defense has been missing all year. The unit has relied heavily on straightforward four-man rushes, with little disguise or interior disruption.

It’s shown up early, but it’s also made one thing abundantly clear: Scourton might be the only actual pass-rushing threat Carolina has right now.

With Jones out, D.J. Wonnum has been merely adequate. Third-round pick Princely Umanmielen, once seen as a breakout candidate, has graded out as one of the lowest performers on the field, according to Pro Football Focus.

Even when the defense has held up against the run, the lack of complementary pressure has left quarterbacks far too comfortable. As Kevin Patra from NFL.com put it, “If the Panthers are to cling to waning playoff hopes, they need a running mate for rookie Nic Scourton.”

The team generated just eight total pressures in the blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, and only one came from an interior player. When your rookie edge is your best pass rusher by a wide margin, that’s both a win and a warning.

Analysts have already begun urging the front office to find him help, whether through a trade or offseason investment. If Carolina wants its defense to regain credibility, it can’t keep asking a rookie to carry the burden alone. His rise has made the Panthers’ defensive flaws impossible to hide: an inconsistent interior, lack of a true bookend rusher, and too many one-on-one losses across the front.

The Panthers may not be good enough to go all in on a trade just yet, but they’ve found a legitimate cornerstone. And if Scourton’s rise is showing us anything, his future in Carolina is bright.