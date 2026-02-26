Panthers won't want to miss these 3 prospects on Day 2 of NFL Combine drills

The Carolina Panthers enter the offseason with a wave of momentum and a recent change that makes the 2026 season more intriguing than ever.

This came after head coach Dave Canales announced that offensive coordinator Brad Idzik would be taking over play-calling duties. It was a change bound to happen at some stage, but the timing was a surprise nonetheless.

At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, the Panthers' top brass are in attendance, seeking the future of their franchise as they hope to bolster key positions on offense and defense. After interviews and measurements, the on-field workouts take center stage.

Friday's workouts will feature the defensive backs and tight ends, two position groups on general manager Dan Morgan's radar this offseason. With that in mind, let's look at three prospects to watch from these position groups.

Defensive backs and tight ends Carolina Panthers should watch on Day 2 of NFL Combine drills

Zakee Wheatley

Safety | Penn State Nittany Lions

Zakee Wheatley has remained a safety under the radar if you haven't kept up with much of the draft cycle until now. However, this is a defender Panthers fans should keep a close eye on during his on-field workouts and throughout the rest of the evaluation process.

At 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds, the Penn State Nittany Lions' standout defender is an explosive downhill safety with ample deep-third coverage ability, showcasing excellent range from sideline to sideline while displaying a knack for the football. If Wheatley tests well, he could find himself in the early Day 2 conversation.

D'Angelo Ponds

Cornerback | Indiana Hoosiers

While his size falls in the single-digit percentile, D'Angelo Ponds plays well above his weight class. The ultra-competitive defensive back has also shown he can survive as either a nickel defender or boundary cornerback at the next level.

The Indiana Hoosiers' prospect is a sound man-coverage defender who has excellent football intelligence in zone coverage. Ponds can also bring pop and tackling ability in the run game.

There's not much Ponds can do to prove doubters wrong when it comes to his frame. But if he can test like an elite athlete at the position, no one will question his ability as a pure football player.

Kenyon Sadiq

Tight End | Oregon Ducks

The consensus No. 1 tight end in the 2026 NFL Draft will already have plenty of eyes on him in Indianapolis. Fans and influential figures around the league are expecting Kenyon Sadiq to put on a show with on-field testing and athleticism scores. The biggest questions center on his size, which is estimated to be below average.

Sadiq is a quality blocker with proper technique as a move blocker and a great pass-catcher, with adequate contested-catch ability and ball skills at the position. Some see him as a possibility for the Panthers' first-round draft choice. A strong display at the NFL Scouting Combine could make that a reality, depending on how Carolina approaches free agency.