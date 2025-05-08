Panthers WR Xavier Legette just earned a massive 2025 breakout projection

Xavier Legette's rookie campaign was a rollercoaster. However, one NFL analyst believes the Carolina Panthers' wide receiver could be set for a significant surge forward next time around.

Legette came into the franchise with high expectations as the No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. He didn't meet this lofty billing immediately, demonstrating concentration issues and hesitancy to create yards after the catch. This was all part of the learning experience, but the Panthers haven't given up on the South Carolina graduate by any stretch of the imagination.

Dave Canales reaffirmed his faith in Legette. Drafting Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall hedged Carolina's bets, but it would be a major blow if the second-year pass-catcher didn't become more impactful with some extra polish this offseason.

NFL analyst tips Carolina Panthers WR Xavier Legette for 2025 breakout

Marc Ross from NFL.com believes this scenario will come to fruition, naming Legette among his potential breakout stars for 2025. The analyst thought that more familiarity with quarterback Bryce Young and the presence of McMillan could provide the tools needed to significantly increase his production if the required growth arrives throughout the summer.

"[Dave] Canales recently said he believes Carolina has a DK Metcalf-like talent in [Xaviier] Legette, who had foot surgery this offseason but was cleared to resume work in early April, and that having a full offseason alongside [Bryce] Young, who took a significant step forward in 2024, could lead to a breakout result in 2025. I anticipate it will also help that Carolina invested another first-round pick in a wide receiver, Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, to complement Legette in the pass game." Marc Ross

The Panthers drafted McMillan to be their top guy, but every team has more than one receiver capable of taking over games. Canales had exactly that with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Tampa Bay. He's hoping Legette and McMillan can become the Panthers' version of this prolific tandem.

Legette cannot become a sidekick. The Panthers didn't acquire him to be a complementary piece. They thought he could be a legitimate game-changer, which indicates lofty improvements are required.

Carolina has other wideouts who can give Young a helping hand. Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker proved highly dependable last season. Jimmy Horn Jr. comes into the organization with promise, albeit with a sixth-round tag. There's also the addition of Hunter Renfrow to factor into the equation.

Even with these options, the onus is squarely on Legette to make better use of his outstanding physical attributes. He's been working hard on his craft this offseason. Hopefully, this bears fruit when the time for competitive action arrives once again.

Anything less would be a huge setback.

