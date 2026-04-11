Ranking the Panthers’ ideal linebacker fits as NFL Draft decision closes in

The Carolina Panthers enter the 2026 NFL Draft with the aim of enhancing their playoff status. Dan Morgan's massive splashes in free agency have put the league on notice, and it certainly helps when you have respectable talent across the board.

That includes linebacker, which the Panthers attacked by signing Devin Lloyd. With the MIKE defender secured, finding another inside presence who can be asked to be the 'green dot' or be the WILL defender remains the goal.

Which five linebacker prospects would fit the Panthers' defense, specifically the role they would play under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero? Let's rank the top five linebacker prospects who could be realistic targets for Carolina in the draft.

Realistic linebacker prospects the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2026 NFL Draft

No. 5 - Josiah Trotter, Missouri Tigers

Personal feelings aside, Josiah Trotter may be lower in NFL circles than in the online draft community. He should be the top linebacker target that is not named Arvell Reese or Sonny Styles. However, being slightly undersized at 6-foot-1 and 237 pounds could be a concern, along with inconsistent coverage.

Despite this, Trotter is a terrific run defender who would make the Panthers' defense better almost instantly with his physicality, length, range, and sideline-to-sideline explosiveness as a seek-and-destroy missile from the second level.

Whether it is at No. 51 or No. 83, Trotter fits this unit well, though it is hard to gauge the team's interest.

No. 4 - Jake Golday, Cincinnati Bearcats

Versatility is important within the Panthers defense, and having it at the second level is just as critical. Lloyd would bring some as a blitzer, coverage defender, and in run game discipline. Jake Golday, the intriguing talent from Cincinnati, shows potential.

A former pass rusher from Central Arkansas, Golday is a physical tackler who will stall run games to the perimeter and fill gaps with ease. His play style is similar to that of Washington Commanders linebacker Leo Chenal, but he will need patience and refinement in key areas across the board.

Even so, the size, speed, and flashy skill set make him a potential Day 2 fit for Carolina.

No. 3 - Anthony Hill Jr., Texas Longhorns

There's a sense that the league and possibly the Panthers are higher on Anthony Hill Jr. than some pundits, and for good reason. A two-time All-American and second-team All-SEC defender, he has adequate size, closing speed, and range to be a standout off-ball defender at the next level.

Hill could improve in block deconstruction, tackling technique, and consistency in read-and-reacts from shell coverages. However, his spot-drop ability, blitzing skill set, and pop in the pads make him a potential target at No. 51. Morgan's attendance at his pro day is noteworthy as well.

No. 2 - Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

First, we must acknowledge some legitimate concerns on Jacob Rodriguez's tape that could cause pause: he lacks elite length, and his take-on ability as a run defender and block-shedding ability are left to be desired. There is a lack of true physicality \zin the trenches, but he does bring some serious pop in the pads when he wraps up the ball carrier.

Rodriguez will need to play the WILL role at the next level to clean up space and make plays as a coverage defender. Paired with his great instincts and football intelligence, he should be able to slowly work into a three-down role.

No. 1 - CJ Allen, Georgia Bulldogs

CJ Allen could be the only linebacker in consideration for the Panthers in the first round, and it would likely come in a trade-back scenario. There is no off-ball defender worthy of the No. 19 overall selection, but a late first-round choice is the sweet spot.

The All-American linebacker has inconsistencies in shell coverages that must be ironed out, and misdirection and play action can get him into a pickle. Despite that, Allen's ability to flow seamlessly to the football, quick trigger, and physicality as a tackler make him the top linebacker target for Carolina outside of Styles and Reese in this draft class.