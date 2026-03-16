Rico Dowdle says what Dave Canales already knew about Panthers offense

It was clear down the stretch and into the postseason that Rico Dowdle's relationship with the Carolina Panthers' coaching staff was breaking down. The running back production dipped, and his usage decreased significantly. And now, he'll be playing elsewhere in 2026.

Dowdle only signed a one-year deal in Carolina, but his overall production was enough for the Pittsburgh Steelers to take the plunge on a two-year, $12.25 million deal. That didn't stop the running back from firing a parting shot at head coach Dave Canales on social media, pointing to the bland concepts as making it difficult to keep his positive momentum going.

While this has a sense of sour grapes, it's an opinion widely shared by the fan base. Canales' play-calling was often conservative and predictable. There was even more caution in critical moments against better opposition. Now that he is no longer part of the franchise, Dowdle had no problem exposing it.

Rico Dowdle told Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales something he already knew

And in all honesty, Canales probably realized it too.

Canales is a smart, progressive coach. He held onto play-calling duties over his first two seasons at the helm, with mixed success. However, his decision to take a CEO role and hand the keys over to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik told fans everything they needed to know.

It also vindicated Dowdle's assessment. Canales wants to oversee all areas of the organization, rather than keying in on the offense. He's got more trust in his staff, and the appointment of Darrell Bevell adds another dynamic to this side of the field.

This shows Canales' desire to hold himself accountable. He isn't afraid to make changes if he believes they are needed. Having Idzik call plays with an experienced figure like Bevell guiding him on the right path should add an extra sense of creativity and explosivity that was sorely lacking previously.

That accountability was lacking in Dowdle. He hit a wall, and Chuba Hubbard was easily the most productive back late in the campaign. He felt some type of way about it, and the Panthers were happy to let him walk with Jonathon Brooks returning from injury.

Dowdle might have thought he was giving Panthers fans and Canales a reality check, but the move beforehand made his comments moot. The coach knew a shift in approach was needed, and he brought Bevell in to smooth Idzik's transition. Hopefully, it will have the desired effect as quarterback Bryce Young enters his fourth season under center.

Instead of laying blame elsewhere, Dowdle should take a look in the mirror. Because if the same happens in Pittsburgh, he'll have nobody to blame but himself.