Soul-crushing Panthers draft scenario would be disastrous (but don't panic yet)

Dan Morgan prioritized defensive reinforcements above all else this offseason, and rightfully so. The Carolina Panthers had no other option after Ejiro Evero's unit put together a headline-grabbing campaign for all the wrong reasons in 2024.

Most are expecting this to continue during the 2025 NFL Draft, but one analyst offered a nightmare scenario Morgan will be hoping doesn't come to fruition.

The Panthers have nine selections to find instant problem solvers and intriguing development pieces to improve depth. Morgan would like more picks and is open for business at No. 8 overall. If he has to stand pat, most are expecting Georgia's hybrid linebacker/edge rusher Jalon Walker to be the pick if he's available.

Nothing is set in stone. Unless Morgan plans to trade up, which seems unlikely, it's a waiting game. Reacting accordingly and striking with conviction is crucial.

NFL analyst's nightmare draft scenario would crush Carolina Panthers' hopes

Brad Gagnon from The Bleacher Report teased a potential scenario that represents a huge blow to the Panthers. He thought if there's a run on exceptional defensive prospects early, that would make things extremely difficult for Morgan to make the most of another high-end selection.

"An early run on defensive players like Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Mason Graham, Jalon Walker, Malaki Starks and Will Johnson leaves a team in desperate need of a high-impact defender without any primo options on that side of the ball in the No. 8 spot." Brad Gagnon

It would be shocking to see all the aforementioned prospects off the board by the time Carolina goes on the clock. Miami quarterback Cam Ward will go No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans. Running back phenom Ashton Jeanty is being strongly linked with the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6. The New York Jets could take one of the blue-chip offensive tackles at No. 7. That should allow the Panthers to find an immediate defensive difference-maker.

Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter will be long gone. Mason Graham would be an easy choice if he made it that far down the pecking order. However, he'll be under strong consideration with the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5.

Morgan should have his pick of the rest outside of this elite-level trio. Walker is generating significant momentum where the Panthers are concerned. Mykel Williams is another with the athletic upside that Carolina typically looks for in its edge rushers. And if the general manager gets an offer to move back, he'd jump at the chance.

It'll be a fascinating first hour of the draft for Panthers fans. There is more trust in the football operation than at any stage of David Tepper's ownership so far. At the same time, things are still hanging precariously for this improving yet somewhat vulnerable franchise.

A successful draft will put them in a much more prosperous position. If the young stars who gained valuable experience last season develop accordingly, the Panthers could be a team to watch when competitive action commences.

This touted scenario would dent Morgan's plans. But it represents a bombshell of epic proportions with an extremely low probability attached.

