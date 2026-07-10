Tommy Tremble saw Bryce Young hit rock bottom and predicts a massive reward

Bryce Young has worked exceptionally hard to fight back from the brink and potentially become the Carolina Panthers' future at football's most critical position. He's not the finished article just yet, but the belief within the building is much firmer now.

If any further proof of that were needed, veteran tight end Tommy Tremble provided it, predicting big things and a big payday for Young in the not-too-distant future.

Young remains a polarizing figure to many. Some completely ignore the encouraging development over the last 18 months, preferring to focus on his early struggles and even their pre-draft projections. The doubters are becoming fewer, and another strong campaign should send them completely into the shadows.

Tommy Tremble believes Bryce Young has enough to secure Carolina Panthers payday

Tremble is confident Young can achieve this objective. The former Notre Dame star told Scott Fowler of The Charlotte Observer how well Young is playing right now. There is excitement to see him grow even more, and his teammate believes a lucrative contract extension won't be too far behind.

"Bryce is playing on a different level. I'm excited to see him. He's gonna ball out. And it's gonna get him paid."

The Panthers have rightfully approached Young's extension with caution so far. Having a quarterback on his rookie deal and paying them upwards of $40 million per year are very different things. Triggering his fifth-year option was a foregone conclusion, but general manager Dan Morgan has to be 100 percent convinced before offering anything more substantial.

Young is smart enough to know this is not an indictment of his outlook. It's just all part of the business.

Confidence has never been higher in Young. His poise and accuracy are night and day compared to his rookie year. He's got superb downfield accuracy, and the Heisman Trophy winner has more game-winning drives than any other quarterback since entering the league as the No. 1 pick in 2023.

Couple this with his growing leadership and enhanced maturity, and it's not hard to see everything is pointing up.

Tremble has been with Young every step of the way. He's seen the high highs and the extremely low lows. He's seen him display significant resolve, especially after being benched. This was the wake-up call he needed, and head coach Dave Canales' decision to give him a little breathing space now looks like a franchise-altering masterstroke.

Young will always have doubters. They are less frequent and much more tiresome now, but it's all fuel for his fire.

The only opinions that matter are those within the franchise, and Tremble believes Young is capable of taking another massive leap into cornerstone territory.

And he's not alone.