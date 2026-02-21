Vilified Panthers draft pick could be counting down his final days in Carolina

The Carolina Panthers have publicly outlined their faith in Xavier Legette despite a turbulent first two seasons for the wide receiver. However, the No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft is about to find out what those in power really think about his outlook.

Legette won over general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales during the pre-draft process. His intriguing physical skills, breakout campaign at South Carolina, and personable demeanor were enough for the Panthers to move up one spot to secure his services, while also giving them a potential fifth year on his rookie deal if everything went well. Unfortunately, things haven't gone according to plan.

The wideout got a pass for some glaring individual mistakes in Year 1 of his professional career. When the same problems kept occurring last season, the critics were scathing.

Carolina Panthers are about to reveal what they really think about Xavier Legette

Confidence in his chances waned. Jalen Coker clearly overtook him as the No. 2 option behind Tetairoa McMillan. Legette's lack of involvement down the stretch spoke to a diminishing level of trust from the coaching staff.

Canales and Morgan have both preached patience toward Legette. They publicly stated their confidence in his ability to eventually reach his potential. There isn't much evidence to suggest that it is possible right now, but the wideout is going to get another chance to prove his worth over the summer.

Still, the Panthers' actions on the recruitment front will say much more than words ever could where Legette is concerned.

If the Panthers spend money on a productive free-agent wide receiver or utilize an early draft pick on the position, the landscape completely shifts for Legette. McMillan is the undisputed alpha in the room. Coker is an exclusive rights free agent, so keeping him around will be straightforward. Should another explosive asset join the ranks, the Mullins native will fall even further down the pecking order.

That is all out of Legette's control. He can do nothing about potential acquisitions. His primary focus should be on making the necessary improvements, keeping football the main thing, and ensuring he is in peak physical condition when on-field preparations for the 2026 campaign begin.

The Panthers will give him a shot at firmly establishing himself in pursuit of silencing some ever-increasing doubters. But if they are not satisfied with his progress either during the summer or early in the season, Morgan could potentially look to get something in return for the pass-catcher via trade.

This would be disastrous for Legette. But looking at how quickly Morgan disposed of Jonathan Mingo when it was clear things weren't going to work out, nothing is off the table.