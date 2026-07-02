4 Panthers curveballs that could put the NFL on notice in 2026

The Carolina Panthers have won back respectability. They are getting noticed for all the right reasons, but some in the media are still writing off their chances of more progress when the 2026 campaign arrives.

That is something head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan can leverage. The Panthers believe they are a lot closer to contending than the consensus, and the moves made this offseason reflect that. But if this ambitious franchise wants to achieve its loftier goals, it will require a collective effort.

And there could be some surprises that the league doesn't see coming.

With this in mind, here are four potential Panthers curveballs that could put the NFL on notice when the 2026 season begins.

Carolina Panthers surprises that the NFL may not see coming in 2026

Brad Idzik's scheme changes

Canales took a bold risk this offseason, relinquishing play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik. This transition was always going to happen at some stage, and it comes after the head coach received criticism for his conservative approach in key moments last season.

Idzik is a talented young coach. He's got the full trust of Canales, and quarterback Bryce Young approves of the slight scheme changes. There should be a better balance, with an emphasis on explosive plays. It's a journey into the unknown, but it could be a masterstroke if everything comes together effectively this summer.

Will Lee III - CB

The Panthers managed to find real value with their 20026 NFL Draft picks. There is no finer example of that than cornerback Will Lee III, who was a no-brainer choice when he fell into the fourth round.

Lee is sticky in coverage. He's a fluid mover who anticipates things extremely well. Becoming more physical in press coverage would help unlock a different dynamic to his game, but there is a lot to like about his potential fit in Ejiro Evero's defensive system.

And given how Lee was used during Carolina's early offseason program, a rookie role is well within his capabilities.

Jonathon Brooks - RB

There is an enormous amount of excitement around running back Jonathon Brooks' return to health. The Panthers are still taking things slowly with the 2024 second-round pick, which is understandable. But if he finally gets a better run of luck on the injury front, he should have a major role to play.

The reports have been glowing around Brooks over the offseason. He's reportedly looked fast and explosive, ready to put his disappointing setbacks behind him. If the same trend continues into the summer, the Panthers could have a dynamic 1-2 backfield punch on their hands.

Lathan Ransom - S

The Panthers thought a lot of Lathan Ransom. Last year's fourth-round pick enjoyed a strong first summer and caught the eye on occasion when given reps on the defensive rotation. This represents a solid platform from which to build, but maintaining urgency will be crucial for any further involvement that comes his way.

Tre'von Moehrig is the undisputed alpha in Carolina's safety unit. Ransom may be tasked with rotational duties once again, but if the Ohio State product can improve his consistency in coverage, an increased role in Evero's game plan won't be too far behind.