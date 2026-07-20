4 Panthers offseason additions who could look genius by September

The Carolina Panthers were aggressive with their recruitment strategy throughout the offseason. General manager Dan Morgan recognized the need to be a little bolder while also keeping one eye on the future. And this roster looks a lot better for it.

There is real momentum building around the Panthers. They won the NFC South and came close to pulling off a playoff upset against the Los Angeles Rams, but the hard work was just getting started. And if head coach Dave Canales' squad wants to make more noise in the postseason this time around, the new signings and draft picks must all play their roles.

With this in mind, here are four Panthers offseason additions who could look like a shrewd piece of business by the time Week 1 against the Chicago Bears arrives.

Carolina Panthers offseason additions who could look genius by September

Jaelan Phillips - OLB

Carolina wanted a marquee splash on the defensive edge. Jaelan Phillips was their No. 1 target, and a $120 million deal with $80 million guaranteed over four years was enough to seal the deal.

Phillips may not have had elite-level sack numbers throughout his career, but he's well-versed in 3-4 systems, generates significant pressure, and is quick enough to make a difference against the run. He also managed to stay healthy last season, and a strong training camp will only heighten optimism around his 2026 outlook.

Lee Hunter - DL

Adding to the trenches was a top objective for the Panthers during the 2026 NFL Draft. And given the unfortunate injury to defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton, the addition of second-round nose tackle Lee Hunter became even more vital.

Hunter absorbs space and blocks effortlessly. He's an immovable object against the run who can flash pass-rush capabilities when needed. While it won't be as easy at the sport's pinnacle, the first-year pro has the benefit of Derrick Brown and Bobby Brown III alongside him, which should smooth his transition from college into the league.

Devin Lloyd - LB

One of the most glaring deficiencies in Carolina's defense in recent years has been the linebacking corps. There has been no legitimate production since Luke Kuechly retired, but that could be about to change with the statement signing of Devin Lloyd.

The Panthers identified Lloyd as a high-priority target in free agency and got him for much less than the projected market value. He's coming off a second-team All-Pro campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, so the Utah product could be a revelation if he builds on this positive momentum.

Monroe Freeling - OT

The Panthers took a chance on Monroe Freeling's exceptional athletic upside at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. While he is still a little raw, the physical profile could become a long-term piece of the puzzle at left tackle if the required growth arrives under offensive line coach Joe Gilbert.

Freeling didn't have much starting experience at Georgia, but the flashes he displayed despite his relatively small sample size mean his ceiling is high. The Panthers signed Rasheed Walker in free agency as a short-term stopgap, but if the rookie can do enough to win the starting job over the summer, that's the best-case scenario for everybody.