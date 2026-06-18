4 misunderstood Panthers players being judged far too harshly right now

The Carolina Panthers are off for summer break before they report to training camp on July 22, but there is plenty to discuss about the roster.

This 90-man squad is arguably the best the Panthers have had in years, giving the franchise a competitive team capable of winning the NFC South for the second consecutive season. However, several players remain polarizing figures for some sections of the fan base, even if they don't necessarily deserve it.

Here are four Panthers players who are becoming misunderstood ahead of next month's training camp.

Carolina Panthers players who remain completely misunderstood

David Moore - WR

The 2024 wide receiver corps in Carolina was underwhelming and did little to help quarterback Bryce Young. However, general reliability was a plus, coming from an aging Adam Thielen and veteran depth piece David Moore, who became something of a security blanket.

Moore had a few rough drops, but that shouldn't discount his entire body of work. Special-teams coverage, return duties, and dependable perimeter run blocking are key assets as the No. 4 or No. 5 wideout on the roster. Head coach Dave Canales has had him around since their days with the Seattle Seahawks, and for good reason.

Some fans must move past his 2024 drops if he were to make the roster this season and focus on the true value he provides to a young group.

Nick Scott - S

Easily the most misunderstood player on the Panthers roster. Nick Scott was the team's second-leading tackler (111), showcasing some fine moments at the backend of Carolina's secondary. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero also remains high on his dependability and availability.

Scott is not perfect. He has had some bad moments, and at other times, he was seen at the end of opposing teams' big plays, whether he was at fault or not. Yet, he does provide some value to Carolina's defense.

The veteran may not have elite ball skills or range for a free safety, but Scott is a consistent tackler who plays with good depth and provides solid fits and angles in the run game. There is a reason he is the projected starter at free safety.

Patrick Jones II - OLB

Before a back injury ended his 2025 season after four games, Patrick Jones II was arguably the team's best pass rusher. He came alive after a clutch performance against the Miami Dolphins and was a major player in their comeback from a 17-0 deficit.

Jones is overthought because he didn't make a significant enough impact due to injury. However, his play beforehand suggests he was going to be a violent player up front who could've given Carolina at least seven sacks. He gave Evero a defender who could play inside-out with urgency and create mismatches in the trenches.

Trevin Wallace - LB

Trevin Wallace's play wasn't great toward the end of the season, and he missed time due to a recurring shoulder issue that required offseason surgery. Yet the flashes of athleticism, physicality, and discipline were there from the Kentucky product.

This is a prove-it year for Wallace after the Panthers signed second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd. Finding consistency is key, but he is not as bad as some have made him out to be.

There are many worse starting linebackers in the league. Wallace has shown more flashes and a higher ceiling than several of them.